Liam Payne Is Making A Short Film About Alcoholics Anonymous Experience

Liam Payne hopes to turn his script about his Alcoholics Anonymous experience into a film. Picture: Getty/PA

Liam Payne has revealed he’s developing a short comedy film about his experience at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Liam Payne is set to make moves in the film industry after revealing he’s written a short film about his time at Alcoholics Anonymous.

The former One Direction star recently sat down for a chat with the Diary of a CEO podcast and opened up about personal aspects of his life, including a period of time where he admitted he “had a thing with drink”.

He previously revealed he was sober for about a year, in which he attended AA meetings with comedian Russell Brand.

In his chat, the 27-year-old detailed his experience joining the help group and revealed that he’s written a short comedy script about his experience, which he hopes to turn into a film, and explained that a character is based on himself.

Liam Payne has written a short script about his time at Alcoholics Anonymous. Picture: PA

Speaking on the podcast about the treatment, Liam said: “There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell.

"It was the weirdest room… We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing stand-up.”

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer went on to say that he hasn’t discussed the script with Russell just yet, adding: “I am not going to give the script away and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters.

“I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot.”

Liam Payne opened up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with Russell Brand. Picture: PA

It was during the same podcast that Liam revealed he was the director of a £500 million company at the age of 22, opening about his money ventures outside of One Direction.

He also revealed in the same interview that he had split from fiancée Maya Henry, saying he wasn’t able to give “the best version” of himself in their romance.

Liam has otherwise been staying super busy in his career, recently announcing the launch of his NFTs called ‘Lonely Bug’.

He’s also rumoured to be doing a song for the movie soundtrack of upcoming animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong!

