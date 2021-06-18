Liam Payne Goes Blonde After Being Inspired By Fan Edit

18 June 2021, 10:38

Liam Payne has dyed his hair blonde
Liam Payne has dyed his hair blonde. Picture: PA / Liam Payne/Instagram
Liam Payne is marking the start of a new chapter in his life by dying his hair blonde.

One Direction star Liam Payne recently split from finacée Maya Henry and there’s nothing better to mark a fresh start than a new hair ‘do.

Liam now has summery blonde hair, ready for his new era.

Cheryl Was Liam Payne’s ‘Voice Of Reason’ In Maya Henry Split Amid Their 'Close' Bond

He debuted his locks on Instagram Stories on Thursday with a smouldering selfie, showing off his new eyebrow slit in the process.

Liam Payne has bleached his hair
Liam Payne has bleached his hair. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer also posted a short clip from his bed as he prepared to sleep, giving fans another glimpse at his new look.

“Night guys thanks for all the love,” he signed off.

Liam’s hairdresser Luke Benson revealed on his own account just how he mastered the 1D star’s new look, writing: “Scalp bleach, soft minky toner, fresh trim, stubble back. How good does he look?!”

Just a few days before the grand reveal Liam responded to some fan edits showing what he’d look like blonde and he replied: “This is making me want to dye my hair blonde… thoughts?”

Liam Payne was inspired by a fan edit to go blonde
Liam Payne was inspired by a fan edit to go blonde. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

And fans clearly spurred him on, as the transformation is as incredible as Billie Eilish's blonde makeover earlier this year – she, too, was inspired by fan art.

Over on Twitter fans are loving his new look, with one declaring his new appearance is a sign of how much has changed for One Direction.

They wrote: “You were there when niall horan has blonde hair, now it's liam payne, and when harry styles has long hair, now it's louis tomlinson [sic].”

Another tweeted: “Liam Payne blonde hair era ? Yesss please here for it.”

“How do you every get over the fact that LIAM PAYNE IS BLONDE,” commented another.

We’re not sure, but we’re obsessed.

