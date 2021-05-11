Billie Eilish Went Blonde After Seeing A Fan Edit

11 May 2021, 16:05

By Kathryn Knight

Turns out bombarding Billie Eilish with fan art is really productive.

One committed Billie Eilish fan made an edit turning her iconic green/black hair blonde and the outcome was so incredible it inspired the ‘Your Power’ singer to dye her hair for real.

Billie, who is releasing her second studio album in July, revealed on Ellen DeGeneres’ show she chose to dye her hair blonde after seeing a ‘sick’ fan creation.

4 Facts Billie Eilish Has Shared About 'Happier Than Ever' Album

Ellen asked Billie about the inspiration behind her hair switch-up, and the 19-year-old replied: "I saw a fan edit, when I had green hair, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, 'Ah! It’s so sick I kinda want it.'"

Billie Eilish dyed her hair blonde after seeing a fan edit
Billie Eilish dyed her hair blonde after seeing a fan edit. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram / Getty
Billie Eilish's green hair was her trademark for quite some time
Billie Eilish's green hair was her trademark for quite some time. Picture: Getty
Billie Eilish wore a wig before revealing her blonde hair
Billie Eilish wore a wig before revealing her blonde hair. Picture: Getty

Billie feared making the change would damage her hair, adding: “Because my hair has been through so much I thought it would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”

It took six weeks to complete the transition, with the pop star having to wear wigs with a hat or bandanas to keep the transformation secret until she was ready to unveil her new era.

The process began all the way back in January, but it wasn’t until late March Billie made her grand unveiling – a post which broke records.

The picture of her new hair got one million likes in under six minutes, beating Selena Gomez as the former record holder for a post on her 26th birthday in 2018.

Billie broke the record once again however when she posted her British Vogue cover shoot, which soared past the one million mark in an even quicker time.

The picture of her in a corset and Burberry trench is also up there, in the top five most-liked Instagram posts.

