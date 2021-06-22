Liam Payne Shares Rare Video With Son Bear Revealing Sweet Father’s Day Surprise

22 June 2021, 10:56

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne celebrated Father’s Day with his son and revealed the adorable surprise he received from Bear.

Liam Payne melted fans’ hearts everywhere after sharing a rare video with his son, Bear, on Father’s Day.

While they celebrated the day at his ex Cheryl’s house, the former One Direction star went on to reveal the sweet surprise gifted to him by his 4-year-old.

Liam Payne And Niall Horan Joining To Support Harry Styles Just Made Our Day

Captioning the video: “Father’s Day has started”, Liam can be seen zooming into a box of homemade cookies made by Bear.

The ‘Familiar’ star, who showcased his new blonde locks in the video, then asked his son: “Aww, did you make me some cookies?,” while his son excitedly replied, “Yeah”.

Liam Payne showed off the cookies made for him by Bear
Liam Payne showed off the cookies made for him by Bear. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram
Liam Payne recently dyed his hair blonde
Liam Payne recently dyed his hair blonde. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam went on to say: “Ahh, you did? Thank you very much, you know I like cookies!” while Bear replied, “Because you know.”

Fans were super emotional after seeing Liam’s post as the 27-year-old rarely shares glimpses of his son on social media.

Gushing over the adorable interaction, one person tweeted: “LIAM WITH BEAR IS MY NEW FAVORITE DUO [sic].”

“I JUST NOW SAW THIS BUT AWWWW LIAM TALKING TO BEAR IS SO ADORABLE,” penned another fan.

Liam Payne rarely shares pictures of his son on social media
Liam Payne rarely shares pictures of his son on social media. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

“The way bear makes Liam so happy I can’t,” wrote a third.

Liam recently shared why we don’t see pictures of his son, with the ‘Strip That Down’ singer telling Steven Bartlett during his chat on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that he doesn’t want the limelight to affect Bear’s upbringing.

He said: "Obviously we protected his identity at first and that's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact that I want to give him a chance to be Bear first before he has to be his mum and dad's son.

“What I love when I see my son is that he can be anything he wants in that moment."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album and fans can't contain their excitement

Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Halsey Is About To Drop An Album

Olivia Rodrigo shared her graduation pictures on social media

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Graduated From High School In The Most Iconic Way

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi And Dating History Revealed

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Jade Thirlwall LGBTQ Ally

4 Important Reasons Jade Thirlwall Is The Ultimate LGTBQ+ Ally

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album