Liam Payne Shares Rare Video With Son Bear Revealing Sweet Father’s Day Surprise

By Capital FM

Liam Payne celebrated Father’s Day with his son and revealed the adorable surprise he received from Bear.

Liam Payne melted fans’ hearts everywhere after sharing a rare video with his son, Bear, on Father’s Day.

While they celebrated the day at his ex Cheryl’s house, the former One Direction star went on to reveal the sweet surprise gifted to him by his 4-year-old.

Liam Payne And Niall Horan Joining To Support Harry Styles Just Made Our Day

Captioning the video: “Father’s Day has started”, Liam can be seen zooming into a box of homemade cookies made by Bear.

The ‘Familiar’ star, who showcased his new blonde locks in the video, then asked his son: “Aww, did you make me some cookies?,” while his son excitedly replied, “Yeah”.

Liam Payne showed off the cookies made for him by Bear. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne recently dyed his hair blonde. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam went on to say: “Ahh, you did? Thank you very much, you know I like cookies!” while Bear replied, “Because you know.”

Fans were super emotional after seeing Liam’s post as the 27-year-old rarely shares glimpses of his son on social media.

Gushing over the adorable interaction, one person tweeted: “LIAM WITH BEAR IS MY NEW FAVORITE DUO [sic].”

“I JUST NOW SAW THIS BUT AWWWW LIAM TALKING TO BEAR IS SO ADORABLE,” penned another fan.

Liam Payne rarely shares pictures of his son on social media. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

“The way bear makes Liam so happy I can’t,” wrote a third.

Liam recently shared why we don’t see pictures of his son, with the ‘Strip That Down’ singer telling Steven Bartlett during his chat on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that he doesn’t want the limelight to affect Bear’s upbringing.

He said: "Obviously we protected his identity at first and that's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact that I want to give him a chance to be Bear first before he has to be his mum and dad's son.

“What I love when I see my son is that he can be anything he wants in that moment."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital