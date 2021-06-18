Liam Payne And Niall Horan Joining To Support Harry Styles Just Made Our Day

18 June 2021, 15:40

Niall Horan and Liam Payne supporting Harry Styles has sent fans into meltdown
Niall Horan and Liam Payne supporting Harry Styles has sent fans into meltdown. Picture: Getty
Liam Payne and Niall Horan’s latest Harry Styles interaction just proved once again how supportive the One Direction boys are of each other.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan are really the brothers we wish we had after they just threw support behind Harry Styles - needless to say, this isn’t the first time either.

The One Direction boys always stay consistent when supporting each other in every way that they can and it’s just another reason why we adore them, tbh.

Liam Payne Goes Blonde After Being Inspired By Fan Edit

And just in case you wanted to get emotional about them today, here’s what happened.

Long-time friend of Harry - Ben Winston, who was also the producer behind a number of 1D’s projects and music videos, shared a post about Haz’s iconic Grammys performance this year, and it wasn’t long until we became teary-eyed.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan threw support behind Harry Styles in the latest post
Liam Payne and Niall Horan threw support behind Harry Styles in the latest post. Picture: Ben Winston/Instagram

Not only did Niall and Liam like the post, but Liam went on to comment on it, and at this point, we’re sobbing.

The ‘Familiar’ star wrote: “Love this… My two guys couldn’t be more proud.”

Understandably it wasn’t long before Directioners were sent straight into their feels, with one commenting: “OMGGGGG liamm and niall [sic].”

One Direction fans are happy to see the boys supporting one another
One Direction fans are happy to see the boys supporting one another. Picture: PA

Another teary fan added: “Lirry and Narry supremacy y'all [sic].”

A third simply added: “NIALL AND LIAM,” alongside a crying emoji, and honestly, same.

We’re just going to add this sweet interaction to our list of reasons why the 1D boys always make us proud!

