Liam Payne talks about how fame impacts his family life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Liam Payne spoke about his son's privacy and why he no longer posts photos of him online.

Liam Payne got candid on an episode of The Diary Of A CEO by Steven Bartlett, where he talked about his career, relationships and family.

The One Direction alumnus opened up about the relationship he had with his 4-year-old son, who he shares with ex Cheryl, and how he navigates being a famous father.

The singer went on to explain how he tries to protect his family from the limelight and minimise its effects on Bear's upbringing.

Liam Payne gets real about how fame affects his family. Picture: Getty

In the interview, the 27-year-old star said: "Obviously we protected his identity at first and that's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact that I want to give him a chance to be Bear first before he has to be his mum and dad's son.

"What I love when I see my son is that he can be anything he wants in that moment."

Liam Payne rarely shows photographs of his son online. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

The famous dad has decided to no longer post photos of his family online in an effort to protect his son's privacy.

Despite their unique lifestyle he wants Bear to have a carefree childhood like any other boy.

He also went on to speak openly about his mental health, future projects and social media in the honest interview with Steven.

There are very few people who have experienced what he has in the last decade.



Liam Payne opens up about his darkest moments, failed relationships & becoming an an entrepreneur.



The 'Strip That Down' singer welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Cheryl in March 2017, calling it quits the following year but continuing to successfully co-parent Bear.

We may not be seeing photos of the adorable father-son duo anytime soon, but we do love hearing about their sweet relationship!

