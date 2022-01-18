Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tipped To Win Diversity Award For Racism Documentary

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock released her documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power last year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been tipped to win another award for her powerful documentary; Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power!

The Little Mix star released the documentary in May last year, where the film saw Leigh-Anne detail her experiences of racism in the music industry during her time in the X Factor-winning girl band.

She also sat down with fellow black artists in the industry such as Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, Alexandra Burke and Raye, as they spoke about racial issues and colourism.

The ‘Confetti’ singer, who welcomed her twin babies in August last year, has now been tipped to win an award at the Burberry British Diversity Awards after being nominated for her BBC Three documentary.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twin babies with Andre Gray last year. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been tipped to win an award at the Burberry British Diversity Awards. Picture: Getty

According to this tabloid, Leigh-Anne is up for an award at the prestigious ceremony, which is set to take place in March and will see a string of other nominated celebrities in attendance, including Marcus Rashford, Tom Daley and Denise Welch.

Burberry British Diversity Awards founder, Linda Riley said of the awards: “These awards will shine a light on the individuals, organisations, charities and unsung heroes who help to make the world and workplaces a better place for others across all strands of diversity.

“Celebrities like Leigh-Anne Pinnock, John Bishop and Tom Daley are fantastic role models and are incredibly deserving of their nominations."

Leigh-Anne released her Race, Pop and Power documentary last year. Picture: BBC

“We believe that by continuing to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion that we can help make the UK a better place to live and work for everyone,” added Linda.

This comes just one month after Leigh-Anne won the Best Documentary award at the I Talk Telly Awards, which recognises projects from film to television and beyond.

Leigh-Anne's success adds to her busy year ahead of her as Little Mix are set to embark on their last tour before going on a hiatus.

