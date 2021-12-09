Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Documentary Just Won An Award

The lowdown on Leigh-Anne's latest win. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's documentary just received a coveted award!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just received an award for her documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power!

The Little Mix star released the project in May of this year, the film followed the singer as she confronted racial issues and colourism as well as reflecting on her experience as the only black member of the girl group.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Emotional Talking About Her Twin Babies

It was announced on Wednesday (December 8), that the I Talk Telly Awards had honoured Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power with the coveted Best Documentary prize.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock released her documentary in May. Picture: Alamy

The I Talk Telly Awards by Elliot Gonzalez recognises projects from film to television and beyond, other awarding categories ranged from Best TV Presenter to Best Newcomer.

Leigh-Anne was up against several hard-hitting documentaries in her category, with the mum-of-two ultimately nabbing the win.

Her documentary was praised upon its release due to her candid and open approach throughout filming, she also interviewed fellow Mixer Jade Thirlwall for the project, who is of Egyptian and Yemeni descent on her mother's side.

When talking about her film, the 30-year-old said: "I wanted to speak on my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the Black girl in the band and people identifying me as the Black girl."

Leigh-Anne spoke about her experience in Little Mix in the doc. Picture: Alamy

✨WINNER✨ Congratulations to Leigh-Anne Pinnock for being voted Best Documentary at this year's #ITalkTellyAwards for Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power. Full list of winners, here: https://t.co/WgHu2ZhVJ5 pic.twitter.com/dzfv2ipGgE — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 8, 2021

In the critically-aclaimed documentary, the Mixer got explained her experiences in the industry: “I really wanted to explore why I felt so overlooked, so overshadowed - but also, I wanted to be able to hear from other Black women on their experiences and being able to just be open.”

Leigh-Anne, who recently made her acting debut in Boxing Day, revealed that she had doubts ahead of the docs release: "I was scared people wouldn’t understand because I feel like with racism if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it?"

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She said: “I was also scared to lose fans, of offending fans because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all, I just wanted to address how I felt. I was really scared.”

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne on the win!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital