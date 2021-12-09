Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Documentary Just Won An Award

9 December 2021, 13:13

The lowdown on Leigh-Anne's latest win
The lowdown on Leigh-Anne's latest win. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's documentary just received a coveted award!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just received an award for her documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power!

The Little Mix star released the project in May of this year, the film followed the singer as she confronted racial issues and colourism as well as reflecting on her experience as the only black member of the girl group.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Emotional Talking About Her Twin Babies

It was announced on Wednesday (December 8), that the I Talk Telly Awards had honoured Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power with the coveted Best Documentary prize.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock released her documentary in May
Leigh-Anne Pinnock released her documentary in May. Picture: Alamy

The I Talk Telly Awards by Elliot Gonzalez recognises projects from film to television and beyond, other awarding categories ranged from Best TV Presenter to Best Newcomer.

Leigh-Anne was up against several hard-hitting documentaries in her category, with the mum-of-two ultimately nabbing the win.

Her documentary was praised upon its release due to her candid and open approach throughout filming, she also interviewed fellow Mixer Jade Thirlwall for the project, who is of Egyptian and Yemeni descent on her mother's side.

When talking about her film, the 30-year-old said: "I wanted to speak on my experiences and the way I felt in the band, being the Black girl in the band and people identifying me as the Black girl."

Leigh-Anne spoke about her experience in Little Mix in the doc
Leigh-Anne spoke about her experience in Little Mix in the doc. Picture: Alamy

In the critically-aclaimed documentary, the Mixer got explained her experiences in the industry: “I really wanted to explore why I felt so overlooked, so overshadowed - but also, I wanted to be able to hear from other Black women on their experiences and being able to just be open.”

Leigh-Anne, who recently made her acting debut in Boxing Day, revealed that she had doubts ahead of the docs release: "I was scared people wouldn’t understand because I feel like with racism if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it?"

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power
Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She said: “I was also scared to lose fans, of offending fans because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all, I just wanted to address how I felt. I was really scared.”

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne on the win!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

Inside Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' lyrics

Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers': Inside The Lovestruck Bop Lyrics

Olly Alexander can't wait to meet Lil Nas X

Olly Alexander Can't Wait To Meet Lil Nas X At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Inside The Former Little Mix Star’s Fortune

Little Mix

Olivia Wilde opened up about her Harry Styles romance for the first time

Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles Relationship For The First Time

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance Happening At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard This Weekend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos