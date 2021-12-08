Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Emotional Talking About Her Twin Babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about how motherhood has changed her. Picture: Alamy/Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about her twin babies in her most recent interview, revealing that motherhood was something she was "always ready to do".

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had quite the year, from the news of Little Mix's impending hiatus to her box office debut – not to mention she became a first-time mother!

In her latest interview, the singer-turned-actress spoke about how her twin babies have changed her life for the better.

Leigh-Anne and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray, both 30, welcomed their bundles of joy on August 16th, she announced the incredible news shortly after, writing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two."

The star confessed that she feels like the "luckiest person every day" after welcoming her children.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dishes on her new motherhood. Picture: Alamy

The 'Between Us' songstress sat down with Glamour Magazine to dish on everything from motherhood to her new festive flick.

When quizzed on becoming a new mother, the 30-year-old said: "[Motherhood] has been the most incredible journey I've ever been on."

She gushed over her two newborns: "I am just so in awe of them. And I feel like the luckiest person every day to wake up and see their smile and... I'm going to get emotional..."

Leigh-Anne candidly spoke about the lessons she has learned since becoming a mum, revealing that "there's no manual for it".

Leigh-Anne got emotional when talking about her twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the lessons she's learnt since becoming a mum. Picture: Getty

"The most beautiful thing I've ever been able to do is create life. It's actually amazing. The most important thing I want to teach my children is to always believe in themselves," the star poignantly put.

"Always know how beautiful they are, and I'll tell them every day, and also to be bosses!"

The Mixer also spoke to the publication about her acting debut in the Christmas rom-com, 'Boxing Day', Leigh-Anne stated that "being cast in my first movie made me feel very overwhelmed, very happy."

Despite her burgeoning solo projects and growing family, the mum-of-two didn't mince her words when it came to the band that began it all.

"My sisters in Little Mix, they're not even friends, they are sisters. They are my family," she proudly said.

"10 years we've been together. Not a lot of bands, let alone girl bands, can say that.

"It's pretty iconic actually. I'm very, very proud of us," – we agree!

