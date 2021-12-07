Little Mix Reveal Their Biggest Career Regret

Little Mix spoke about their decade long careers on YouTube. Picture: Alamy

Capital FM

Little Mix released part one of their docu-series, where they talk about their career regrets. Here's what the Mixers had to say...

Since announcing their plans to go on a hiatus next year, Little Mix has been reflecting on their decade long careers.

They recently revealed on their YouTube documentary series, At Home, that one of their biggest regrets is not breaking into the American music industry.

Little Mix is undoubtedly one of the biggest girl groups in the pop world, but they admitted that they didn't reach the success they strived for on the other side of the pond.

The trio confessed that things could have been different if they had ‘the right team’ around them in the earlier stages of their career.

Little Mix had this to say about their careers. Picture: Alamy

They were quizzed on their long and illustrious careers and asked if they had any regrets over the past 10 years, with the ladies unanimously agreeing that they could have been bigger globally.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: "Internationally, It could have been a lot bigger than what it was."

She revealed that they're still grateful for their worldwide tours: "And it was amazing and like, we’ve got to travel the world, but I wish we’d spent more time doing that."

Jade Thirlwall weighed in: "I think it’s important not to let things get to you.

Little Mix revealed that they will go on a 'break' next year. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix got candid on their YouTube series. Picture: Alamy

"I think for a long time, I definitely had a sort of harbouring… not resentment," the star reflected, "but a sort of upset that we didn’t stick to America more and properly do it.

"And so I feel like if there was one thing in the career that I would wish we’d done more of, it was being in America… But I know I feel good knowing that everything we could have done happened."

The face of Ellesse acknowledged that their American fan base showed promise, saying: "Because I think we were so close each time we went and then the more we kept leaving, the less the hype happened."

Little Mix announced in early December that they are taking a planned 'break' after their Confetti Tour in April/May of next year.

The news came after months of rumours alluding to an impending split, but the Mixers reassured fans that they "are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay."

