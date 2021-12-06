This Little Mixer Is Set To Earn Billions As The Band Gears Up To A Break

Who is set to make the most during the hiatus? Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

One Little Mix star is rumoured to be met with countless lucrative business ventures in the wake of the band's break.

Little Mix announced in early December that they are planning a hiatus next year, since the news broke everyone has been thinking about what's next for the trio individually.

As eyes turn to the ladies solo projects, it's been reported that one Mixer, in particular, is set to make a big financial gain from the break.

It's alleged that the business savvy Perrie Edwards could massively increase her net worth as she continues to build her enterprise.

Little Mix announced their break in December. Picture: Getty

This tabloid reports that the mum-of-one has "created a potential a big revenue stream for herself", Perrie launched her luxury clothing brand Disora in October.

As she continues to delve into the lifestyle world with her brand, it's reported that her new motherhood will only help this venture.

The publication's insider revealed: "Being young mothers, a lot of people can relate to that. That can actually be really a really lucrative part of someone's career."

Perrie Edwards' net worth could skyrocket. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards launched her lifestyle brand in October. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

All Little Mix ladies share part-ownership of their media group Eternal Dance – which they had to buy former member Jesy Nelson out of – but they also own other companies individually.

Perrie's net worth is currently estimated to be around the £18 million mark, with that value expected to skyrocket next year.

Reports are whirring that the 28-year-old star could reach the ten figure mark...

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are also set to cash in on their solo careers, with the promise of solo music and an acting career respectively.

One this is certain, watch this space because these pop sensations are busy ladies!

