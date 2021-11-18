Jesy Nelson Made Over £3Million After Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson earned a whopping seven figures from Little Mix. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Jesy Nelson was bought out of Little Mix upon her departure in 2020 – here's a breakdown of what she earned.

Jesy Nelson earned over £3million after quitting Little Mix last year.

The shocking news of Jesy's departure from the girl group after nine years together broke in December 2020.

The 30-year-old star has since launched a solo career, releasing her debut 'Boyz' featuring Nicki Minaj in October.

Here's a look at Jesy's earnings since being bought out of the band...

Jesy Nelson went solo after leaving the group. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

It has been reported by The Sun that Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall had to buy Jesy out of the band.

The newly solo songstress was paid seven figures in return for her shares of the Little Mix businesses.

The publication broke down the complicated financial situation between Nelson and her former bandmates.

Jesy Nelson was bought out of the Little Mix businesses. Picture: Getty

Obtaining documents filed at the Companies House, the tabloid revealed that she was paid £1.9 million for the business that handled their touring finances, Eternal Magic Touring.

She also received another £1.2 million to buy her out of their music and advertising deals through their company, Eternal Dance Media.

In totally, the X Factor alumna racked up over a whopping £3 million from just leaving the band alone.

The documents disclosed that the exchange occurred in July of this year.

