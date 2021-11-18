Jesy Nelson Made Over £3Million After Leaving Little Mix

18 November 2021, 10:31

Jesy Nelson earned a whopping seven figures from Little Mix
Jesy Nelson earned a whopping seven figures from Little Mix. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson was bought out of Little Mix upon her departure in 2020 – here's a breakdown of what she earned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson earned over £3million after quitting Little Mix last year.

The shocking news of Jesy's departure from the girl group after nine years together broke in December 2020.

Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Feeling Unwell

The 30-year-old star has since launched a solo career, releasing her debut 'Boyz' featuring Nicki Minaj in October.

Here's a look at Jesy's earnings since being bought out of the band...

Jesy Nelson went solo after leaving the group
Jesy Nelson went solo after leaving the group. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

It has been reported by The Sun that Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall had to buy Jesy out of the band.

The newly solo songstress was paid seven figures in return for her shares of the Little Mix businesses.

The publication broke down the complicated financial situation between Nelson and her former bandmates.

Jesy Nelson was bought out of the Little Mix businesses
Jesy Nelson was bought out of the Little Mix businesses. Picture: Getty

Obtaining documents filed at the Companies House, the tabloid revealed that she was paid £1.9 million for the business that handled their touring finances, Eternal Magic Touring.

She also received another £1.2 million to buy her out of their music and advertising deals through their company, Eternal Dance Media.

In totally, the X Factor alumna racked up over a whopping £3 million from just leaving the band alone.

The documents disclosed that the exchange occurred in July of this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill responds to those Jack Grealish dating rumours

Love Island’s Amber Gill Responds To Jack Grealish Dating Rumours

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline & Why They Split

Shawn Mendes

Is Oprah interviewing Britney?

Britney Spears Hints At Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Harry Styles' mum adorably dances with Olivia Wilde's kids at his show

Harry Styles’ Mum Anne Twist Dances With Olivia Wilde’s Kids In Sweet ‘Love On Tour’ Video

Danny Miller talks about his decision to go on 'I'm A Celeb'

Emmerdale's Danny Miller Defends 'I'm A Celeb' Stint Weeks After Birth Of First Child

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards enjoyed her first family holiday with her baby boy Axel

Inside Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's First Family Holiday With Baby Axel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him