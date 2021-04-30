Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flirt In Old Video Showing Chemistry Was High Years Before Relationship

By Capital FM

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have unearthed an old video of the pair from a 2017 KUWTK episode and we can’t get over their chemistry.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest celeb couples around right now and they are no stranger to showing each other a huge amount of public affection.

However, it seems the pair have always had a spark between them after fans unearthed an old clip from a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode back in 2017, where the former friends displayed a lot of chemistry.

At this point, we’re surprised they didn’t end up together sooner!

The old clip, which was from a season 14 episode four years ago, shows the pair with Kim and their respective Kardshian kids, as they make gingerbread houses together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for years. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

When Kourtney asks the Blink-182 drummer if he wants to join in and make a gingerbread house, fans noticed some pretty serious eye contact between the pair before the 42-year-old giggles.

Fans rushed to comment on the resurfaced video and couldn’t stop talking about all the tension between them.

One person wrote: “The way they looked at each other.”

“I like to think he was lowkey in love with her here and just want to spend time with her and be around her,” added another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't shy away from PDAs. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

A third added: “I love Kourtney and Travis!!”

Travis and Kourtney first sparked dating rumours a few years ago after they were spotted on a couple of dinner dates in 2018.

However, they first began dating and confirmed their relationship at the start of this year, with the stars going on to flaunt their romance at every opportunity in a series of NSFW pictures and videos that leave very little to the imagination.

