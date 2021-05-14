Kim And Khloe Kardashian Reveal Identity Of North West’s Parody Instagram Nori’s Black Book

By Capital FM

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have found out who’s behind 'Nori's Black Book' Instagram account - the parody page for North West.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe have been putting their detective skills to the test to find out who the genius is behind North West’s parody Instagram account.

The popular page, which goes by the username ‘Nori’s Black Book’, is an IG account that shares memes and hilarious captions which imitate the personality of Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter.

The page boasts a whopping 1million followers and if you read a few captions, you’ll understand why.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe try their best to track down the identity of the person running the page.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian find out who's behind North West's parody account. Picture: E!

Nori's Black Book is a popular parody account for North West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Their first assumptions are that it’s a close friend of theirs since the account’s posts seem to know North’s personality so well, but their guesses couldn’t be further from the real identity!

It turns out Nori’s Black Book isn’t run by a family member or friend of the Kardashians - but a fan!

The Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus, helped the reality stars get in touch with the fan behind the account, Natalie, and they met to get some answers.

Khloe asked Natalie some burning questions she had about the page, which was started seven years ago: “I have so many questions for you. So like, how did this start? How are you exactly how I would think North is?”, with Natalie admitting, “I just guess.”

A woman named Natalie is behind 'Nori's Black Book' Instagram account. Picture: E!

Revealing how the idea first came to her, she explained it all started when the Kardashian Kids line at Babies R Us dropped: “I'm on the phone with my friends — this is when the Babies R Us collection came out — and you weren't showing North's face yet, just her body.

"And I'm on the phone and I'm like, 'God North would be so f*****g pissed. Can you imagine being North West and you're wearing Babies R Us? The nerve!' And then just like a lightbulb went off."

Natalie went on to say that she merged Kim’s “direct personality” and Kanye’s “ego”, adding: “You were calling her Nori at the time, so I'll make it Nori's Black Book because you and Kanye were like really into black at the time, and North was only wearing black so I was like, 'This is perfect.’”

It seems Kim and Khloe were seriously impressed with the account, revealing she got her personality spot on, with North’s mum saying: “That's literally what she's like though.”

