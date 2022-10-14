Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Kanye West Feud As They Now ‘Only Communicate Through Assistants’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to now only communicate via their assistants. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has hit back at the false narrative of her allegedly keeping Kanye West from ‘seeing their children’.

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the ‘exhausting’ ‘back and forth’ online rants shared by her ex-husband Kanye West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mum-of-four opened up about having to deal with multiple scenarios at once, including the backlash she faced for controversially telling people to ‘get up and work’ in an interview earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian Forced To Hire Extra Security For Kids After Kanye West Leaked School Details

At the same time, Kim admitted she faced ‘exhausting’ false narratives about her life after Kanye continued to claim online that she was stopping him from seeing their four children.

She tells sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner whilst at dinner: “Today, I'm just exhausted. Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.' I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet.”

Kim Kardashian has hit back at the 'false narratives' shared by ex Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

Khloe, who recently hit back at Kanye online for ‘tearing down’ her sister, responded: “It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe."

Kanye’s rants have since worsened as he has since been locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he posted anti-Semitic messages online.

This comes after he sparked a lot of backlash following the controversy at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he and multiple models wore ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts during the show.

Kim is said to be ‘very upset’ about it all, according to PageSix, with a source claiming that she and Kanye now only communicate through their assistants.

Kim Kardashian rubbished claims she won't let Kanye West see their kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now apparently only communicate via their assistants. Picture: Getty

It was reported by TMZ earlier this week that the SKIMS founder was forced to hire extra security for her kids after Kanye shared the name of their kids’ school on social media in the midst of his online rants.

Resorting now only to conversations through their assistants, the source said: “They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”

“[Kim] has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric,” they added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital