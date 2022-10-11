Kim Kardashian Forced To Hire Extra Security For Kids After Kanye West Leaked School Details

11 October 2022, 10:23

Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her children after Kanye leaked their school info
Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her children after Kanye leaked their school info. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Getty
Kanye West’s online rants are now said to have posed a risk to his four kids’ safety, leaving Kim Kardashian to reportedly hire extra security.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly hired extra security for her four children after her ex-husband Kanye West shared details about their kids’ school online.

According to TMZ, the mum-of-four is having to pay for heightened security as Kanye shared the name of their kids’ school on social media in the midst of his online rants.

The rapper has been trying to get his children to enrol at his very own Donda Academy, so much so, his efforts have posed a risk to the safety of his children.

Sources told TMZ that the additional security was hired as an extra precaution, and Kim is covering the costs.

Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her kids
Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her kids. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian is said to be paying for extra security for her children
Kim Kardashian is said to be paying for extra security for her children. Picture: Getty

“The increased security presence isn't because Kanye himself poses a threat, but there's concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus ... posing a risk to students,” said the publication.

Kim has not agreed to enrol her kids at the Donda Academy as it’s not an accredited school.

This comes after Kanye’s continued online rants have sparked a lot of backlash following the controversy at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he and multiple models wore ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts during the show

Amid the backlash, the ‘Stronger’ rapper was even embroiled in an online feud with ex-sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian after he claimed for the second time that he ‘wasn’t invited’ to his daughter Chicago’s birthday earlier this year.

Kanye West shared the details of his kids' school online
Kanye West shared the details of his kids' school online. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

Rubbishing his claims, Khloe hit back with a lengthy response, in which she told the Yeezy mogul: “Stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it.”

Kanye has since been locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he most recently posted anti-Semitic messages online.

