Lizzo Hits Back At Kanye's Body Shaming Comments During Live Show

Lizzo put Kanye on blast. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo responded to Kanye's fatphobic interview whilst on tour, hitting out at the rapper with a speech in the middle of her live show.

Lizzo indirectly clapped back at Kanye West after he commented about her body, and the songstress has had enough.

Kanye has been making headlines in recent weeks following a series of social media outbursts, he continued to throw fuel on the fire after appearing on Fox News

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper made damaging comments about obesity, calling the portrayal of overweight individuals in media "demonic".

Before referencing the pop star, he called obesity the "genocide of the Black race", sparking mass backlash online. Lizzo seemed to hit back at Kanye's disturbing rhetoric when speaking to the audience at her latest concert.

Lizzo responded to Kanye's fatphobic comments. Picture: Getty

Lizzo recently embarked on The Special Tour, and during her most recent show in Toronto, she made her stance on fatphobia crystal clear.

"I feel like everybody in America got my mother****ing name in their mother****ing mouth for no mother****ing reason," she announced to the crowd.

The 'About Damn Time' musician continued: "I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business."

Although the 34-year-old singer didn't specifically name Kanye, it didn't take fans long to deduce that Lizzo's speech was referencing the rapper's controversy.

Kanye West has sparked backlash with the controversial interview. Picture: Getty

However, during the 'Donda' artist's divisive Fox interview, he did mentioned the body-positive pop star by name.

He said: "When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.

"It's demonic," Kanye continued.

The 'Stronger' rapper has recently sparked several feuds with celebrities following his social media tirades, leading to both Twitter and Instagram locking his accounts.

Last week, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to criticise Kanye's treatment of her friend, calling him "a bully" and "a joke".

