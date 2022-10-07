Kanye West Admits ‘Crush’ On Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Amid Kardashian Feud

7 October 2022, 15:40 | Updated: 7 October 2022, 15:41

Kanye said he has a crush on Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie
Kanye said he has a crush on Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West has admitted to having a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou amid his online rants.

In the midst of Kanye West’s Twitter rants, he has revealed he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

In a now-deleted post, Ye, 45, shared the confessional about his ex-sister-in-law Kylie’s best friend, 25.

Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago

Taking to Instagram, Kanye wrote: “OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS.”

Despite Ye’s claim that he got Balenciaga’s VIP director to ‘sneak’ in Stass, the Instagram model appeared to pose for professional photos ahead of the show, seemingly indicating that she was actually an invited guest.

Kanye West admitted to having a crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie
Kanye West admitted to having a crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram
Kanye West said he has a crush on Stassie Karanikolaou, 25
Kanye West said he has a crush on Stassie Karanikolaou, 25. Picture: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The ‘Donda’ rapper then reposted a photo of the younger sister of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as she was getting ready for the Balenciaga fashion show on Sunday, October.

Seemingly hitting out at Kim and her family in another post, he said: “JUST LIKE I TOLD [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA.”

This comes after Kanye sparked controversy at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he and multiple models wore ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts during the show.

The slogan was hit with huge backlash, with Jaden Smith even walking out mid-show, which saw support from Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been best friends for years
Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been best friends for years. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kanye West reignited his feud with the Kardashians
Kanye West reignited his feud with the Kardashians. Picture: Instagram

Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also called out Kanye for the ‘offensive, violent and dangerous’ t-shirts, which saw involvement and support from Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more.

It wasn’t long before Ye’s former sister-in-law Khloe attempted to diffuse the rapper’s rants, urging him to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect’ after he claimed that the Kardashians ‘kept him’ from seeing his daughter Chicago.

The claims were later slammed by Khloe, who said: “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been checking out London schools ahead of her 'planned move' with Harry Styles

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde ‘Set To Live Together In The UK’ As She Checks Out Schools In London

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist

Taylor Swift Has Finally Unveiled 'Midnights' Full Tracklist

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has been cancelled as fans await postponed dates

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Justice World Tour Dates To Focus On Health

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Global's Make Some Noise Day 2022

Here's What's Happening On Global's Make Some Noise Day On Capital

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star