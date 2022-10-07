Kanye West Admits ‘Crush’ On Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Amid Kardashian Feud

Kanye said he has a crush on Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kanye West has admitted to having a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou amid his online rants.

In the midst of Kanye West’s Twitter rants, he has revealed he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

In a now-deleted post, Ye, 45, shared the confessional about his ex-sister-in-law Kylie’s best friend, 25.

Kanye West & Khloe Kardashian In Social Media Feud As He Accuses Family Of ‘Kidnapping’ Chicago

Taking to Instagram, Kanye wrote: “OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS.”

Despite Ye’s claim that he got Balenciaga’s VIP director to ‘sneak’ in Stass, the Instagram model appeared to pose for professional photos ahead of the show, seemingly indicating that she was actually an invited guest.

Kanye West admitted to having a crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Kanye West said he has a crush on Stassie Karanikolaou, 25. Picture: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The ‘Donda’ rapper then reposted a photo of the younger sister of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as she was getting ready for the Balenciaga fashion show on Sunday, October.

Seemingly hitting out at Kim and her family in another post, he said: “JUST LIKE I TOLD [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA.”

This comes after Kanye sparked controversy at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he and multiple models wore ‘white lives matter’ t-shirts during the show.

The slogan was hit with huge backlash, with Jaden Smith even walking out mid-show, which saw support from Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been best friends for years. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kanye West reignited his feud with the Kardashians. Picture: Instagram

Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also called out Kanye for the ‘offensive, violent and dangerous’ t-shirts, which saw involvement and support from Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more.

It wasn’t long before Ye’s former sister-in-law Khloe attempted to diffuse the rapper’s rants, urging him to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect’ after he claimed that the Kardashians ‘kept him’ from seeing his daughter Chicago.

The claims were later slammed by Khloe, who said: “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it.”

