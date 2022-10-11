John Legend, Jack Antonoff & More Have Responded To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

Kanye West's comments have been met with backlash. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

An avalanche of celebrities has publicly criticised Kanye West following his prejudiced Twitter comments, from Jack Antonoff to John Legend and more.

Kanye West has sparked mass backlash online after posting a series of anti-Semitic posts.

Both Twitter and Instagram have locked the rapper’s social media accounts following the discriminatory language, as he has violated the platforms’ terms of service.

Kanye tweeted that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people [sic],” causing a slew of celebrities to condemn the 45-year-old’s comments.

The tweet has since been deleted from the platform, it read: "The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic]," Kanye continued.

Kanye West has sparked mass backlash following his comments. Picture: Getty

The anti-semitic rant followed a similar post on Instagram, the rapper posted a screenshot of text messages between him and P. Diddy, leading to Kanye's prohibited use on the photo platform.

Celebrities have come out in full force to criticise Kanye's actions, his former friend John Legend posted an indirect tweet seemingly referencing the controversy.

The 'All Of Me' singer wrote: "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism."

Musician and producer Jack Antonoff – who is a good friend and long-time collaborator of Taylor Swift, who has famously fallen out with West several times – simply posted: "Kanye is a little b****."

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.



We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

Iconic actress Jamie Lee Curtis took aim at the rapper more directly, writing: "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him out on Twitter, she posted: "There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism.

"It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large [sic]," AOC wrote.

The backlash directed at the 'Donda' musician follows a wave of criticism sparked by his social media tirades in recent weeks.

Lizzo recently fired back at his fatphobic comments during a live concert and Gigi Hadid branded Ye a "a bully" and "a joke".

