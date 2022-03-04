Kim Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Pete Davidson Following Kanye West’s Disturbing ‘Eazy’ Video

4 March 2022, 10:14 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 11:16

Kim Kardashian has subtly responded after Kanye West dropped a disturbing music video about Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian has subtly responded after Kanye West dropped a disturbing music video about Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Getty
Kim Kardashian has made her feelings about her new beau Pete Davidson very clear following her ex Kanye West’s online attacks on him.

Kim Kardashian has subtly responded after Kanye West shared a disturbing animated music video in which he kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson alive.

The music video for Ye’s track ‘Eazy’ is the latest in his controversial behaviour towards Kim’s boyfriend, after the lyrics in the song read: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a** (who?)”

A message appears at the end of the video also, which reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after. Except Skete you know who.” However, the next clip goes on to say: “Jk he’s fine.”

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Split? Inside Their Divorce Timeline

Kim Kardashian is now legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is now legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

Following the video, which was met with a lot of backlash online, the SKIMS founder was sure to make her feelings clear about her Saturday Night Live comedian beau.

Subtly showing her support towards Pete, Kim ‘liked’ a tweet shared by director James Gunn which read: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know.

"A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Kim Kardashian has dropped West from her last name on social media
Kim Kardashian has dropped West from her last name on social media. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian 'liked' a tweet in support of Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian 'liked' a tweet in support of Pete Davidson. Picture: KimKardashian/Twitter
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since late October last year
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since late October last year. Picture: Alamy

Kim was also declared legally single by a US court this week, and she wasted no time in reflecting it on her social media accounts as she rushed to drop ‘West’ from her name on Instagram.

The KUWTK star has simply gone back to her maiden name, Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, following Ye’s whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, he has now moved on with 24-year-old model Chaney Jones, who draws a striking resemblance to Kim.

