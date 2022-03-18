Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence Over Hailey’s Health Scare During Concert

Justin Bieber spoke about Hailey's blood clot on her brain. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Justin Bieber spoke about Hailey's health scare during his most recent Justice World Tour show in a vulnerbale moment.

Justin Bieber has spoken out after his wife Hailey suffered from 'stroke-like symptoms' after she suffered a blood clot on her brain.

The scary incident unravelled on March 10, with the 25-year-old model updating fans days later, revealing that she was 'home now and doing well'.

The 28-year-old pop sensation spoke about his wife of three years, Hailey's, health status during his most recent concert of his Justice World Tour, addressing the crowd candidly as he took to the stage.

Justin took to the microphone and told his fans 'she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong'.

Hailey Bieber and Justin have been married for three years. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday (March 16), he performed at Denver's Ball Arena in Colorado, addressing the 20,000-strong crowd in a vulnerable moment: "Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong."

The 'Peaches' hit-maker went on to talk about his fear amid Hailey's health issues, he continued: “But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary.

“But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing," Justin said to the stadium.

Hailey revealed on Instagram that the health scare happened whilst she was with Bieber, she wrote in a statement: "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

The Justice World Tour began on February 18. Picture: Getty

Hailey Bieber has been recovering at home. Picture: Alamy

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain," the model explained, "which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

According to People, in the days that followed the hospitalisation, Justin 'wouldn't leave her side' and has been instrumental in her recovery.

The source said: “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.

"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available."

