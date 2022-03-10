Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Biggest Fan At His 'Justice' World Tour

Hailey Bieber is the biggest Justin Bieber fan. Picture: Getty / Hailey Bieber/Instagram

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber proved she's the ultimate Belieber at husband Justin's concert in LA this week, dancing and singing along to 'Anyone'.

Hailey Bieber was in the crowd at husband Justin Bieber's concerts this week, as well as a whole host of other celebrities including Kylie Jenner, celeb hairdresser Jen Atkin and Will Smith and his kids Willow and Jaden.

The 25-year-old is going viral online after a series of videos capturing her having the time of her life dancing along to the show, including singing all the words to 'Anyone', which Justin dedicated to his wife of two and a half years.

Despite keeping a low profile at the show with a red t-shirt, purple tracksuit bottoms and a fluffy red and blue hat, Hailey and her friends had the ultimate party as she proved she's her beau's biggest fan.

Hailey Bieber in Paris earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Hailey Bieber kept a low profile at Justin's concert. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber dedicated 'Anyone' to wife Hailey. Picture: Getty

As the entire backdrop of the stage filled with black and white photos of them together, Hailey mouthed along to the lyrics and even played the air-drums – with very accurate timing, we'd like to add.

Introducing the track to the thousands in the stadium, Justin said: "This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife."

He added that Hailey was probably 'hating being on the spot' but continued: "She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing."

If that wasn't enough to melt all our hearts, he pointed at their adorbs photos when he sang: 'If it’s not you it’s not anyone / you’re the only good I’ve ever done.'

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate supportive wife. Picture: Getty

Another video of Hailey being Justin's biggest fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JanAhymsuR — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) March 9, 2022

One thing about Hailey Bieber?? She gonna be her husband’s biggest fan at his concerts

pic.twitter.com/HakSaF42k0 — 🌤 32-33 (@unstabIestin) March 9, 2022

Fans can't get over how cute Hailey looked while having fun at the concert, with one person writing on Twitter: "One thing about Hailey Bieber?? She gonna be her husband’s biggest fan at his concerts."

"Ayyy, she is the sweetest i swear," commented another, as a third weeped: "She’s the best wife. I’m so happy for them both."

Justin kicked off his world tour in February, opening the string of shows in the US and Canada before he tours across Europe, Australia and New Zealand at the end of this year and into 2023.

UK fans will finally get to see their idol live in a whole year, when he comes to cities including Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

