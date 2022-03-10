Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Biggest Fan At His 'Justice' World Tour

10 March 2022, 17:47

Hailey Bieber is the biggest Justin Bieber fan
Hailey Bieber is the biggest Justin Bieber fan. Picture: Getty / Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber proved she's the ultimate Belieber at husband Justin's concert in LA this week, dancing and singing along to 'Anyone'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber was in the crowd at husband Justin Bieber's concerts this week, as well as a whole host of other celebrities including Kylie Jenner, celeb hairdresser Jen Atkin and Will Smith and his kids Willow and Jaden.

The 25-year-old is going viral online after a series of videos capturing her having the time of her life dancing along to the show, including singing all the words to 'Anyone', which Justin dedicated to his wife of two and a half years.

Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28

Despite keeping a low profile at the show with a red t-shirt, purple tracksuit bottoms and a fluffy red and blue hat, Hailey and her friends had the ultimate party as she proved she's her beau's biggest fan.

Hailey Bieber in Paris earlier this month
Hailey Bieber in Paris earlier this month. Picture: Getty
Hailey Bieber kept a low profile at Justin's concert
Hailey Bieber kept a low profile at Justin's concert. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber dedicated 'Anyone' to wife Hailey
Justin Bieber dedicated 'Anyone' to wife Hailey. Picture: Getty

As the entire backdrop of the stage filled with black and white photos of them together, Hailey mouthed along to the lyrics and even played the air-drums – with very accurate timing, we'd like to add.

Introducing the track to the thousands in the stadium, Justin said: "This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife."

He added that Hailey was probably 'hating being on the spot' but continued: "She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing."

If that wasn't enough to melt all our hearts, he pointed at their adorbs photos when he sang: 'If it’s not you it’s not anyone / you’re the only good I’ve ever done.'

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate supportive wife
Hailey Bieber is the ultimate supportive wife. Picture: Getty

Fans can't get over how cute Hailey looked while having fun at the concert, with one person writing on Twitter: "One thing about Hailey Bieber?? She gonna be her husband’s biggest fan at his concerts."

"Ayyy, she is the sweetest i swear," commented another, as a third weeped: "She’s the best wife. I’m so happy for them both."

Justin kicked off his world tour in February, opening the string of shows in the US and Canada before he tours across Europe, Australia and New Zealand at the end of this year and into 2023.

UK fans will finally get to see their idol live in a whole year, when he comes to cities including Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Aitch's new song 'Baby' has fans thinking it's about girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenbeg

Aitch Raps About Relationship In New Song ‘Baby’ & Fans Think It’s About Amelia Dimoldenberg
All of Jade Thirlwall's solo ventures

Here’s Everything Jade Thirlwall Is Doing In 2022

Simone Ashley from Bridgerton season 2 opened up about her struggles wearing the corset

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Admits Wearing The Corset On-Set Made Her Sick

Where you've seen Rob from The Weekend Away before

Here’s Why The Weekend Away’s Rob Is So Familiar & Where You've Seen Him Before

Jonathan Bailey felt he had to hide his sexuality

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for agreeing with Kim over her 'work harder' ethic

Kourtney Kardashian Saying Work ‘Isn’t A Priority’ Resurfaces After Agreeing With Kim On ‘Work Harder’ Ethic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star