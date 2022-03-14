Hailey Bieber Shares Health Update After 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'

14 March 2022, 11:35 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 12:03

Hailey Bieber posted an update to her social media
Hailey Bieber posted an update to her social media. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has shared an update with fans following a recent health scare that led to an emergency trip to the hospital.

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised last week after she suffered a blood clot on her brain.

The 25-year-old gave fans an update on her health since the scary incident, revealing that she was "home now and doing well".

She told her whopping 41.8 million followers on Instagram that the scary incident unfolded on Thursday (March 10) when she was at home with her husband Justin Bieber.

The blood clot caused Hailey to experience 'stroke-like symptoms' but the star is on route to a full recovery.

Hailey Bieber gave an update to fans
Hailey Bieber gave an update to fans. Picture: Alamy

Hailey got candid with fans and shared a screenshot of a statement written on her notes app to her Instagram story.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain," the model explained, "which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.'

She revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital as she continues to recover at home, she thanked the medical professionals who assisted her last week.

Hailey Bieber shared a statement to Instagram
Hailey Bieber shared a statement to Instagram. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram
Hailey was with her husband Justin Bieber when the incident unfolded
Hailey was with her husband Justin Bieber when the incident unfolded. Picture: Alamy

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me," Hailey wrote.

The star has been met with an outpouring of well wishes since the news of her medical emergency broke, Hailey capped off her post by sharing her gratitude.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

