Justin Bieber has been looking after Hailey after she was hospitalised due to a blood clot on her brain. Picture: Alamy/@haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is said to have been ‘seeking the best medical attention’ for his wife Hailey after she was hospitalised following ‘stroke-like symptoms’.

Justin Bieber has been looking after his wife Hailey after she suffered a blood clot on her brain.

The 25-year-old model shared a health update with her followers on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that last week she was taken to hospital with ‘stroke-like symptoms’ caused by a blood clot on her brain.

Hailey shared a statement explaining: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised following a blood clot on her brain. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is now recovering after being hospitalised with 'stroke-like symptoms'. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Going on to call it ‘one of the scariest moments’ she’s ever been through, Hailey explained she’s now home and ‘doing well’.

According to People, an insider explained that Hailey’s husband of three years, Justin, ‘wouldn’t leave her side’ and ‘is probably more traumatised than she is’.

The source said: “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.

"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available.”

Justin Bieber 'hasn't left Hailey's side' since she was hospitalised. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is said to have been ‘seeking the best medical attention’ for Hailey. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

"He would've done anything to help her,” the insider continued, “It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters.

"He realises, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day.

“He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up."

Hailey has since received an outpouring of messages from friends and fans who have wished her a speedy recovery and well-wishes.

