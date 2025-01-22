Justin Bieber breaks silence on why he unfollowed wife Hailey amid divorce rumours

Justin Bieber responded to divorce rumours after unfollowing his wife Hailey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Justin Bieber has broken his silence on why he unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram after concern from fans about their marriage.

As usual, rumours quickly began to swirl about Justin Bieber and Hailey’s marriage after it was reported the Canadian singer had unfollowed his wife on Instagram this week.

However, Justin quickly set the record straight following the incident - telling fans that he was not responsible for the unfollowing and something more fishy was afoot.

Addressing the reports in a now-deleted Instagram post, Justin wrote: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh-- is getting suss out here.”

And he even made another point of putting rumours about his marriage to bed in a second post later on in the day, sharing a totally adorable snap of Hailey with a not-so subtle hint that he's totally loved up.

Justin Bieber responded to rumours after he unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Posting the black and white pic on his Instagram, showing a gorgeous Hailey wrapped up snug in a coat and headscarf, he wrote: “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

Now that’s one totally loved up husband.

You can’t totally blame Justin for going on the defence about his marriage when the couple have been plagued by countless reports that their marriage is on the rocks over the years.

In fact, it’s the second time this month alone the couple, who have been married six years, have had to shut down split rumours.

Justin fended off split rumours with a sweet post of Hailey. Picture: Instagram

On January 1st, the couple entered the new year fighting back more reports about their potential divorce, although this time they did so an admittedly more subtle way.

Justin shared a post of his wife in a bikini with the caption: “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year.”

It came not long after TikToker Sloan Hooks shared a video in December claiming that he had received a ‘tip’ that the couple’s marriage was not “going too well”.

And last year Hailey addressed yet another rumour about their marriage head on, but this time after several blind items suggested that she had had an affair.

Justin and Hailey Bieber looking totally loved up. Picture: Instagram

Shutting the speculation down, she wrote on Instagram: “Just FYI the stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…

"Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they are always false xx sorry to spoil it."

The latest Instagram follow fiasco comes as multiple American celebrities have issued reports about their Instagram automatically following President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Demi Lovato said that she had to unfollow the vice president twice after her account kept automatically following him, while Gracie Abrams said she had to block both Trump and JD Vance’s Instagram account after it followed them three times.

While the two are obviously related to two entirely different subjects, it does raise questions about whether something else is going on with Instagram right now.

