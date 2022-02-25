On Air Now
25 February 2022, 15:33
Is Joshua Bassett singing about his ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo in his new song lyrics for ‘Doppelgänger’?
Joshua Bassett has given fans all the feels after dropping his new single ‘Doppelgänger’ - and fans are convinced his new lyrics could be alluding to his heavily rumoured relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.
‘Sour’ hitmaker Olivia has made some of the biggest teen love songs in the past year or so since her first hit ‘drivers license’, which fans believe was penned about her rumoured love triangle with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua and Sabrina Carpenter.
Following Olivia’s potentially Joshua-inspired hits, the Ricky Bowen star has been known to pen some emotional lyrics in songs - including his newest bop ‘Doppelgänger’ - and now fans have been drawing comparisons with the lyrics and Olivia.
So, is ‘Doppelgänger’ really about Olivia Rodrigo?
Here’s a deeper look inside the lyrics…
In ‘Doppelgänger’, Joshua gets deep about seeing someone who was a lookalike of an ex and sings about how the moment brought back old feelings.
Joshua revealed in a statement what the song was about, saying: “The song poured out of me immediately after seeing someone who I thought was my ex at a coffee shop.
“Sucker punched in the heart, I realised I’m not quite as over them as I thought, and that no one, not even a look-alike, could ever take their place.”
In the heartfelt track, Joshua sings: “Part of me was hoping we would get the chance to talk / guess I’m not as over you as I thought.”
Check out the full lyrics below…
[Intro]
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought that I was
I saw someone who looked like you at our favourite coffee shop
And part of me was hoping we would get the chance to talk
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
[Verse 1]
I've spent a lot of nights memorizing lines
Thinking 'bout what I might say
And, after all this time, I'm still fight or flight
I can't help but run away
[Pre-Chorus]
I know we're getting older
We're moving on and over
But everywhere I go, I see your face
[Chorus]
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought that I was
I saw someone who looked like you at our favourite coffee shop
And part of me was hoping we would get the chance to talk
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
[Post-Chorus]
And I thought I was, ooh
Yeah, I thought I was, ooh
[Verse 2]
She wore your yellow dress, same as when we met
I couldn't believe my eyes
Even when I left, I was still a wreck
Tryna find a reason why
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm scared to death to see ya
But I wanted it to be ya
The worst of all I don't even know why
[Chorus]
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought that I was
I saw someone who looked like you at our favourite coffee shop
And part of me was hoping we would get the chance to talk
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
[Post-Chorus]
And I thought I was, ooh
And I thought I was, ooh
[Bridge]
The truth is no one's like you
And a heart cannot be lied to
A lookalike could never take your place
[Chorus]
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought that I was
I saw someone who looked like you at our favourite coffee shop
And part of me was hoping we would get the chance to talk
I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
[Outro]
No, I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
No, I guess I'm not as over you as I thought
And I thought I was
