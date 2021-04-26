Jesy Nelson Fans Convinced The Singer Shared Her First Solo ‘Album Cover'

Jesy Nelson's fans have been keeping an eye out for her solo career updates. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson’s fans are pretty certain the former Little Mix star shared her first ‘album cover’ on social media as they gear up for her solo music.

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson’s solo career has been on fans' radars ever since her departure from Little Mix in December last year.

Following months of uncovering cryptic lyrics, clues and even gaining a fandom name, Jesy’s fans are pretty convinced the star has just teased her new ‘album cover’.

Jesy Nelson At Centre Of ‘£2million Bidding War’ With Music Labels After Little Mix Exit

It all started when the 29-year-old songstress shared an aesthetic snap of her hands, on Instagram, showing off her fresh set of acrylic nails, finger tattoos and a stunning trio of necklaces.

We don’t know whether it was the filter, or the photo was just that Tumblr-esque, but fans thought it was a teaser for the launch of her solo career.

Jesy Nelson's fans thought this was an 'album cover' photo. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Fans were convinced Jesy Nelson's new snap was hinting at her new era. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Taking to the comments to share their thoughts, it seems many fans thought the same thing.

One penned: “Ahh this looks like a cover jesy.”

“This looks like a banging album cover concept [side-eye emojis],” shared another.

A third wrote: “This would make a gorgeous album cover,” and it seems everyone is in agreement!

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Of course, Jesy is yet to confirm the snap has anything to do with her upcoming music, as she captioned the picture: “It’s the little things,” with no big clue pointing at an album cover.

Fans are super keen to find out the direction Jesy wants to go with her solo career, so at this point, pretty much every post can seem like a sign, right?

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more announcements from Jesy in the meantime!

