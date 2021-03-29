Jesy Nelson Marks New Era By Revealing Solo Fandom Name After Leaving Little Mix

29 March 2021, 16:40

Jesy Nelson has created her new fandom name.
Jesy Nelson has created her new fandom name. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson has shared the official name for her fandom as a solo artist following her departure from Little Mix and fans are excited!

Jesy Nelson has officially unveiled the name for her solo fandom!

Taking to Instagram Stories to confirm how her supporters will be referring to themselves, the former Little Mix star even explained that fans made the decision following a poll vote.

Jesy Nelson Solo Music: Everything We Know About Career Away From Little Mix Including Lyrics

The 29-year-old revealed her fandom name is ‘Nelsonaters’, writing: “So @downanddirtyjesy has just told me you’ve all decided to call yourselves the ‘Nelsonaters’ [laughing emojis].

“And I bloody love it [heart emoji].”

Jesy Nelson revealed her fans will be called 'Nelsonaters'.
Jesy Nelson revealed her fans will be called 'Nelsonaters'. Picture: Instagram
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix to pursue a solo career.
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix to pursue a solo career. Picture: Instagram

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for their new name, with one writing: “We now have a fandom name!! yey #Nelsonaters #JesyNelson [sic].”

“I feel so much love for Jesy I’m so happy [heart emoji] a proud Nelsonater,” shared another fan.

A third person tweeted: “So Jesy just created her own fandom, I'm crying [crying emojis] Mixer and Nelsonater from now on [sic].”

Jesy Nelson's fandom name was picked through a poll vote.
Jesy Nelson's fandom name was picked through a poll vote. Picture: Instagram
Fans were sharing their thoughts on Jesy Nelson's new fandom name.
Fans were sharing their thoughts on Jesy Nelson's new fandom name. Picture: Twitter
Jesy Nelson has been working on her solo music.
Jesy Nelson has been working on her solo music. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Jesy left Little Mix to pursue her solo music career.

Leaving the band back in December 2020, the X Factor winner has gone on to share a number of snaps in the studio, with many wondering what her solo music will sound like.

We can’t wait to hear it!

