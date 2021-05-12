Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix In First Post About The Band Since Her Exit

12 May 2021, 13:47

Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming post about Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming post about Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram/Getty
Jesy Nelson has posted about her former Little Mix bandmates for the first time since leaving the band.

Jesy Nelson has made all Mixers emotional after showing her support towards Little Mix in a heartwarming post.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards made history on Tuesday night and Jesy made sure to let her former bandmates know just how proud she is.

All The Little Mix Pregnancy Pictures Of Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Bumps

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old shared a picture of her former bandmates alongside a series of heart emojis and clapping emojis.

It wasn’t long before Mixers were becoming teary-eyed and sharing their love for the interaction.

Jesy Nelson showed her support for Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson showed her support for Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson congratulated Little Mix after they made history.
Jesy Nelson congratulated Little Mix after they made history. Picture: Getty

“Jesy Nelson just post this on her story. This is so sweet,” tweeted one fan.

Another penned: “IM LITERALLY DYING JESY POST THE PICTURE OF LITTLE MIX.”

“I CAN'T DEAL... Jesy reposted the @LittleMix post on her ig story... My OT4 heart is full [sic],” shared a third emotional fan.

Little Mix have continued as a trio.
Little Mix have continued as a trio. Picture: Getty
Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020.
Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: PA

This is the first post that Jesy has shared about Little Mix since she left the band in December last year.

She has since been teasing her solo music after many snaps in the studio as fans gear up for what she has in store.

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie recently joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and said they still fully "support Jesy's decision", so it’s amazing to see the girls' most recent interaction!

