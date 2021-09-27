Jena Frumes Makes Promise To Baby Boy In Cryptic Post Amid Jason Derulo Split

27 September 2021, 10:44

Jena Frumes shared a post dedicated to her son following her split from Jason Derulo
Jena Frumes shared a post dedicated to her son following her split from Jason Derulo. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram
Jena Frumes shared a cryptic post dedicated to her son following her split from Jason Derulo.

Jena Frumes posted a message dedicated to her 4-month-old son just hours after long-term boyfriend Jason Derulo announced their split.

The model made it clear that amid their breakup, she’s set to focus on being a mama as she shared a post of her holding her son’s hand to her Instagram Stories.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Split 4 Months After Birth Of Baby Boy

“I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had [sic],” Jena wrote.

“You deserve the world baby boy.”

Jena Frumes shared her promise to her son
Jena Frumes shared her promise to her son. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Although the social media star is yet to publicly address her split from the ‘Savage Love’ singer, her post came just a few short hours after Jason released a statement confirming the couple had called it quits.

The Cats actor took to Twitter on September 23, writing: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time [sic].”

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split after 18 months of dating
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split after 18 months of dating. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their son in May
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their son in May. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The couple, who gained a huge social media following over lockdown thanks to their hilarious TikToks, welcomed their baby boy Jason King just four months ago.

Jena and Jason first met at the gym in March last year and ended up moving in together just before the first lockdown.

They then announced Jena’s pregnancy a year later, with the model giving birth in May.

