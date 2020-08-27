Jason Derulo Pranks Girlfriend Jena Frumes After Doing WAP Challenge In Hilarious TikTok

27 August 2020, 16:43

Jason Derulo trolled Jena Frumes while she attempted the WAP challenge
Jason Derulo trolled Jena Frumes while she attempted the WAP challenge. Picture: TikTok

Jason Derulo has shared a funny video with his girlfriend Jena Frumes after she attempted to do the famous TikTok WAP challenge.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have slowly become some of the biggest names on TikTok and they’re back with another iconic video!

The latest clip sees Jena attempting to join in with the popular WAP challenge before her Cats actor beau puts a stop to it.

Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Dating?

It wouldn’t be like him if he didn’t interrupt the dance without slipping in a prank - and of course, he does just that!

The ‘Savage Love’ singer comes over and sees his girlfriend getting seriously into the routine before kicking her into the pool - something we’re sure she’s used to by now!

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have been taking over TikTok this year
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have been taking over TikTok this year. Picture: TikTok
Jena Frumes attempted the WAP challenge
Jena Frumes attempted the WAP challenge. Picture: TikTok

The playful couple has raked in millions of views on TikTok over the past few months, with their numerous prank videos and TikTok challenges.

Let’s be honest, if you had a house like Jason’s, you’d be making TikToks every hour of the day as well, right?!

The WAP challenge has been circulating all over social media after it was made famous by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song with the same name.

The NSFW video broke the internet when it dropped earlier this month, so it’s no wonder everyone’s trying to join in with the trend.

A number of famous faces have already attempted the viral challenge.

James Charles posted his version, where he was backflipping on his trampoline and even did the splits in the air!

One of the most talked-about versions is definitely TikTok star Addison Rae’s post, which left fans speechless as her mum tried out the challenge!

