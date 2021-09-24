Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Split 4 Months After Birth Of Baby Boy

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have split following 18 months together. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have ended their relationship after 18 months of dating.

The ‘Savage Love’ singer left fans shocked when he shared the news with fans on Twitter.

Explaining why the pair have decided to break up, he wrote: “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.

“Pls respect our privacy in this time [sic].”

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have split. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jason Derulo announced he and Jena Frumes had broken up on Twitter. Picture: @jasonderulo/Twitter

This comes just four months after the couple welcomed their first baby together; a son named Jason King.

Jena is yet to publicly address the split, however, she shared a sweet birthday post dedicated to the ‘Ridin’ Solo’ star just a day before Jason revealed they had called time on their romance.

The model, who shares the same birthday as Jason, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: “You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever.

"You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their baby boy in May. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes ended their relationship after 18 months of dating. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

"I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever,” she added.

The couple have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Jena and Jason first met at the gym just before the first lockdown in March last year and ended up moving in together amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They became closer in lockdown and grew an even bigger social media following thanks to their hilarious TikToks and prank videos, before announcing Jena’s pregnancy just a year after they started dating, with the model giving birth in May.

