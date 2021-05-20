Jena Frumes’ Dating History: Her Ex-Boyfriends Revealed As She Starts Family With Jason Derulo

Who are Jena Frumes' ex-boyfriends? Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Jena Frumes is currently in a relationship with Jason Derulo and they’ve welcomed their first baby! But who else has she dated? We take a look at her past relationships including Jesse Lingard.

Jena Frumes has just become a mama after welcoming her first baby boy with her boyfriend Jason Derulo.

The couple's relationship has been going from strength to strength since going public with their romance in March 2020.

They now live together in the Cats actor’s $3million California mansion, where they’re set to raise their son!

All The Sweet Photos Of Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes' Baby Boy

As fans get to know the model and social media influencer, who else has Jena been linked to?

Let’s take a look at the star’s ex-boyfriends and dating history…

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo

Jena Frumes has a baby with her boyfriend Jason Derulo. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena and Jason have been dating since March 2020 and have since welcomed their first child together, a son named Jason.

They became fan-favourites on TikTok after making a series of funny videos and challenges together over lockdown as they quarantined together in Jason’s home.

Jena Frumes and Jesse Lingard

Jena Frumes' relationship with Jesse Lingard came to an end after he allegedly 'cheated' on her. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena famously dated Manchester United football player Jesse Lingard for 15 months from 2017 to 2018.

They enjoyed a number of romantic getaways and made appearances on each other’s respective social media pages before their relationship came to an end around March 2018, when it was heavily rumoured that he had an affair with a fan.

Jena Frumes and Antonio Brown

Jena Frumes and Antonio Brown briefly dated in 2017. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena Frumes dated NFL star Antonio Brown in 2017 and enjoyed a short-lived romance with the sports player after it was reported he had left his pregnant girlfriend for Jena.

TMZ reported a short while after that Antonio and Jena had split as he reconciled with his ex.

Jena Frumes And Nick Cannon

Jena Frumes and Nick Cannon are said to have dated in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Jena Frumes has been romantically linked to Nick Cannon in the past and they are said to have dated back in 2016 for just under a year.

Jena has been known to appear on Nick’s popular show, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out, which is a comedy series full of challenges, games and celebrity guests.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital