Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Welcome First Baby And Reveal Name In Sweet Post

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo has become a dad as he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have welcomed their first son together and revealed their baby’s name.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have become parents after welcoming their first baby together!

Announcing the birth of their son, the ‘Savage Love’ star shared an adorable video showing unseen clips of Jena’s pregnancy as well as the day they brought back their baby boy from the hospital.

The Cats actor also shared their son’s name in the sweet post, revealing they have named him after the ‘Ridin Solo’ singer while opting for a sweet middle name, naming him Jason King Derulo.

The TikTok star wrote on Instagram: “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have welcomed their baby boy. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have named their son Jason. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Model and social media influencer Jena also shared a heartwarming post, with a series of snaps including one of her holding her newborn’s hand.

She wrote: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king.

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed,” before revealing baby Jason was born on May 8, 2021.

Jena also shared some snaps of her cradling her newborn with her beau and friends of the stars have been sending their love in the comments.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have welcomed their son. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena Frumes gave birth to her son in May. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first child back in March, in a sweet video of the pair walking along the beach as Jena showcased her baby bump.

Shortly after, they announced they were expecting a baby boy after having a lavish gender reveal during their time at a stunning Bahamas resort.

Congrats to the new parents!

