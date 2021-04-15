Jena Frumes Gets Boyfriend Jason Derulo To Spend A Day 'Pregnant’ With Fake Baby Bump

15 April 2021, 12:44

By Kathryn Knight

Pregnant Jena Frumes asked boyfriend Jason Derulo to step into her expectant shoes for a day.

Jena Frumes is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jason Derulo and as her baby bump blossoms she asked her pop star beau to see how he could manage a day with a bump of his own.

While shoving a basketball up your jumper is nowhere near the challenges of actual pregnancy, the couple’s TikTok proved to be entertaining anyway.

Jason Derulo Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes As They Showcase Baby Bump In Adorable Announcement

Jena wrapped tape around Jason’s waist to keep the ball in place and filmed him as he picked something up off the floor, tried to climb into their Lamborghini and rolled out of bed.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby. Picture: Jena Frumes/Instagram
Jason Derulo had to do simple tasks like climb into his sports car
Jason Derulo had to do simple tasks like climb into his sports car. Picture: Jena Frumes/TikTok

Jason definitely looked like he struggled with a few of the everyday tasks, appearing exhausted after just climbing the stairs.

The comments were hilarious, with some urging Jena to get a contraction simulator on him instead.

That we would love to see.

Another said a basketball is far too light and suggested next time he try a medicine ball.

Jena challenged Jason Derulo to do things with a ball under his jumper
Jena challenged Jason Derulo to do things with a ball under his jumper. Picture: Jena Frumes/TikTok

After seeing his failed attempt at smoothly rolling out of bed, someone else commented: “Safe to say, lucky you’re the one carrying the baby.”

The ‘Savage Love’ singer’s girlfriend then asked fans if she should film a second video with a watermelon instead.

