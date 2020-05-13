Inside Jason Derulo’s $3Million California Mansion Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo lives in a multi-million dollar California mansion. Picture: TikTok

Jason Derulo has been quarantining with some pals and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, at his $3million castle estate in Tarzana, California.

Jason Derulo has been keeping fans well and truly entertained with his TikTok videos in his Californian mansion.

The ‘In My Head’ singer lives in Tarzana, which is just outside of Los Angeles, in a huge property that he bought for $3million years ago.

Jason Derulo's Last Name Isn't Derulo- Here's His Real Name!

He’s currently quarantining in the lavish mansion with his new girlfriend Jena Frumes, who previously dated Manchester United player Jesse Lingard, and you’ve probably seen them take part in viral challenges together on social media.

The Cats actor boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the sunny Californian estate.

Jason Derulo has a huge pool at his mansion. Picture: TikTok

The 75-foot swimming area even boasts some colourful lights. Picture: TikTok

One of the five bedrooms in Jason Derulo's estate. Picture: TikTok

He also has a huge outdoor 75-foot pool, with luscious views, as well as a basketball court, where he’s taken a lot of recent Instagram videos.

Jason is well-known for his muscular build, so it’s no surprise his mansion has its own gym, including a sauna and tanning room.

The ‘Talk Dirty’ star has some seriously cool elements to his house, including a stunning staircase equipped with a red carpet and canvas artworks of his favourite stars.

If that isn’t lavish enough, Jason’s mansion also has a two-bed guest home, just in case he ever wants to give his guests some extra privacy.

Jason Derulo has his very own basketball court. Picture: TikTok

The ‘Want To Want Me’ singer has given fans a tour around his house in numerous social media snaps and has even shown off his walk in wardrobe, which is full of trendy clothes and shoes.

Jason also demonstrated his baking skills in his black and red-themed kitchen, which he clearly keeps in tip-top condition.

Not to forget, he also has his very own theatre room with black leather sofas - perfect for some Netflix and chilling during this time!

It looks like the star is having some serious fun with his girlfriend and their friends, in his home, and we definitely wouldn’t mind being in lockdown there!

