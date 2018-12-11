Jason Derulo – ‘Want To Want Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jason Derulo closed his high-energy set with a huge tune, ‘Want To Want Me’.

Jason Derulo closed his high-octane set with one of his most iconic tracks, ‘Want To Want Me’ and left 16,00 of you wanting more!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

You know when Jason’s taking the stage that you’re in for serious energy and amazing dance routines (and at least one of those is going to be shirtless, natch).

You can relive the moment he raised the roof of London’s O2 with his unbelievable set – we’ve had it on loop ever since.

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo on stage. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo – ‘Want To Want Me’ Lyrics

It's too hard to sleep

I got the sheets on the floor, nothing on me

And I can't take it no more, it's a hundred degrees

I got one foot out the door, where are my keys?

'Cause I gotta leave yeah

In the back of the cab

I tipped the driver 'head of time, get me there fast

I got your body on my mind, I want it bad

Oh just the thought of you gets me so high

So high

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

Just to get up next to you

You open the door

Wearing nothing but a smile down to the floor

And you whisper in my ear, "Baby I'm yours"

Ooh just the thought of you gets me so high, so high

So high

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

Just to get up next to you

Just the thought of you

Gets me so high, so high

Oh just the thought of you

Gets me so high, so high

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

Girl you're the one I want to want me

And if you want me, girl you got me

There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)

Just to get up next to you

I would do anything

Just to get up next to you

Anything and everything

Just to get up next to you

Just to get up next to you

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News