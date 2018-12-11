Jason Derulo – ‘Want To Want Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 12:18
Jason Derulo closed his high-octane set with one of his most iconic tracks, ‘Want To Want Me’ and left 16,00 of you wanting more!
You know when Jason’s taking the stage that you’re in for serious energy and amazing dance routines (and at least one of those is going to be shirtless, natch).
You can relive the moment he raised the roof of London’s O2 with his unbelievable set – we’ve had it on loop ever since.
Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Swalla’
‘Trumpets’
‘Tip Toe’
‘The Other Side’
‘Goodbye’
‘Talk Dirty’
‘Want To Want Me’
Jason Derulo – ‘Want To Want Me’ Lyrics
It's too hard to sleep
I got the sheets on the floor, nothing on me
And I can't take it no more, it's a hundred degrees
I got one foot out the door, where are my keys?
'Cause I gotta leave yeah
In the back of the cab
I tipped the driver 'head of time, get me there fast
I got your body on my mind, I want it bad
Oh just the thought of you gets me so high
So high
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
Just to get up next to you
You open the door
Wearing nothing but a smile down to the floor
And you whisper in my ear, "Baby I'm yours"
Ooh just the thought of you gets me so high, so high
So high
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
Just to get up next to you
Just the thought of you
Gets me so high, so high
Oh just the thought of you
Gets me so high, so high
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
Girl you're the one I want to want me
And if you want me, girl you got me
There's nothing I, no I wouldn't do (I wouldn't do)
Just to get up next to you
I would do anything
Just to get up next to you
Anything and everything
Just to get up next to you
Just to get up next to you