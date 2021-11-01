Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Back Together?

1 November 2021, 10:39

Fans think they could have reconciled
Fans think they could have reconciled. Picture: Jena Frumes/Instagram
Fans began to wonder if Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have reunited after they made an adorable family post to Instagram.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes called time on their relationship in September, after 18 months of dating.

The pair have remained close as they co-parent their first child together, a boy named Jason King, who they welcomed in May of this year.

Jena Frumes Makes Promise To Baby Boy In Cryptic Post Amid Jason Derulo Split

Now, fans are theorising that the celebrity couple could have potentially gotten back together as they spent Halloween as a family.

Could Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo be back together?
Jena, 28, and Jason, 32, wore matching costumes with their six-month-old bundle of joy to celebrate Halloween this year.

Both parents posted videos of the family affair to Instagram, all three donned superman costumes complete with a red cape – how adorable!

The candid posts made the rumour mill whirr once again with reconciliation rumours, with fans taking to the comments to express their joy at seeing all three of the Derulo-Frumes clan together.

The celebrity parents rarely share photos of their baby boy's face on social media, so everyone was gushing over how cute Jason King looked on the post!

Jason and Jena don't post photos of their baby's face to social media
Their celebration of the spooky season came after claims that Jason was unfaithful via comments from the model on TikTok.

In September, Jason released a statement to Twitter announcing the news of their separation, he wrote: "Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

