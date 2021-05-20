All The Sweet Photos Of Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Baby Boy

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have shared family photos with their baby boy. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram/@jasonderulo

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcomed their first baby boy and have since shared a number of adorable pictures of their son.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes announced the birth of their son, Jason King Derulo, and shared the news with fans by posting some super sweet photos.

The ‘Savage Love’ singer shared a heartfelt video showing footage of the couple bringing home their son from the hospital, where they show glimpses of baby Jason.

Jena also welcomed her son to the world by sharing the sweetest snap of her holding her son’s hand, as well as the first family picture they took as a trio.

Although they haven’t shared a full picture of what baby Jason looks like just yet, the insight they’ve shared into their time as first-time parents has been warming fans’ hearts everywhere!

Here’s a look at all the unbelievably cute pictures of Jason and Jena’s baby boy…

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their first child together. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena Frumes introduces baby Jason to the world as she holds his hand

Jena Frumes holding her baby boy's hand. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The model and social media influencer shared the sweet snap of her holding her son’s hand as shared her first post of baby Jason on Instagram.

She wrote: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king.

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

Jena Frumes posts photo of her newborn baby boy

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo share a baby boy named Jason King Derulo. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Fans were left emotional after Jena shared a picture of baby Jason in a baby grow and some tiny joggers - we can’t get over how adorable he is!

Jena Frumes cradling baby Jason after giving birth

Jena Frumes gave birth to her son in May 2021. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The model was snapped in a hospital bed as she held her newborn close to her arms after giving birth and the new mama is absolutely glowing!

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes’ first family picture with their son

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes announced the birth of their son. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The first of many Frumes-Derulo family photos!

Jena and Jason beamed while holding up their newborn son, who was wearing a black baby grow and matching hat.

Jena Frumes shows off baby Jason’s full head of hair

Jena Frumes shared a rare snap of her baby boy. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Jena is thriving as a first-time parent as she shared a picture of her hanging out with her baby boy, showing off his beautiful full head of hair.

“My sweet boy,” she captioned the post.

