Who Is Jena Frumes? How Is Jason Derulo’s Girlfriend Famous & What’s Her Net Worth?

15 June 2020, 14:22

Jena Frumes is dating Jason Derulo.
Who is Jena Frumes? How is Jason Derulo’s girlfriend famous and what’s her net worth?

Jena Frumes is currently dating Jason Derulo and often pops up in his hilarious TikToks.

But who is she, how is she famous and what’s her net worth? Let’s take a look…

Jena Frumes is an Instagram model.
Who is Jena Frumes?

Jena Frumes is a model and actress from New Jersey.

How is Jena Frumes famous?

Jena rose to fame on Instagram.

Where are you at on the map?🌍 I miss Thailand🇹🇭

What is Jena Frumes net worth?

Jenna’s net worth is reportedly around $250,000.

What age is Jena Frumes? How old is she?

Jena is 26 years old.

What is Jena Frumes' Instagram handle?

Jena’s Instagram handle is @jenafrumes. She currently has 3.9million followers.

