15 June 2020, 14:22
Who is Jena Frumes? How is Jason Derulo’s girlfriend famous and what’s her net worth?
Jena Frumes is currently dating Jason Derulo and often pops up in his hilarious TikToks.
But who is she, how is she famous and what’s her net worth? Let’s take a look…
Inside Jason Derulo’s $3Million California Mansion Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Jena Frumes
Jena Frumes is a model and actress from New Jersey.
Jena rose to fame on Instagram.
Jenna’s net worth is reportedly around $250,000.
Jena is 26 years old.
Jena’s Instagram handle is @jenafrumes. She currently has 3.9million followers.
