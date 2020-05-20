WATCH: Jason Derulo Shatters Teeth Doing Corn On The Cob TikTok Stunt

The 'Swalla' singer has chipped his teeth after he attempted to film a TikTok where he ate a corn on the cob spinning on a power drill.

There are so many wild trends on TikTok; we've seen Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall recreate iconic moments in British TV, and everyone's minds were blown when we found out how to properly close a cereal box.

But things escalated when Jason Derulo attempted to film himself eating a corn on the cob as it spun on a power drill, breaking his front teeth.

Jason Derulo has over 20 million fans on TikTok. Picture: Getty

The 'Talk Dirty' pop star addressed his 20.3 million fans on TikTok saying "Have you seen this? I've always wanted to try it," as he held up a corn on the cob, attached to a power drill.

After calling it a 'life hack', Jason began to eat the corn as the drill spun, only for him to shout out in pain and reveal his two front teeth were chipped.

Shortly after posting the TikTok injury, Jason was seen in his car with a bandana over his face, which he pulled down for photographers to show of a new set of pearly whites.

Previously, Jason had fooled his TikTok followers into believing he'd broken his teeth, earlier this month, when he filmed himself doing a handstand by his pool.

When he fell in the water, he showed off a missing tooth, however this has been confirmed as fake.