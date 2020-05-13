Cereal Box Folding Hack: How To Do The Viral Trend & Close Your Cereal Box The Correct Way

Everyone has been raving about the cereal box folding hack. Picture: TikTok

A new trend showing how to close your cereal box properly has popped off on social media, but how do I do it?

With everyone in lockdown, people have resorted to coming up with some seriously genius hacks to make life easier at home and the new cereal box trend is mind-blowing!

If you’ve ever had to deal with your cereal box not staying closed properly, you’re not alone, but some TikTok users have shown us the ways of the future.

Coronavirus: New 'Trikini' Trend Boasts Bikini With Matching Face Masks

Needless to say, we’ve definitely transformed all of the cereal boxes in our home into perfectly closed works of art now.

But how do I do the cereal box folding hack? We’ve got you covered.

Tried that cereal box hack from Facebook and I'm so made up



This is now what an exciting day looks like for me pic.twitter.com/fIpzPHNicf — Laura (@ljgtweets) May 11, 2020

I tried the tik tok cereal box hack and I was shocked it actually worked pic.twitter.com/UCfsbZBVAv — Taylor Whitehead (@whiteheadtay) May 11, 2020

How do I do the cereal box hack?

It’s super simple and will have you closing cereal boxes the right way, in no time!

1 - Get your open cereal box and fold down the two small flaps into the box.

2 - Then, fold down one of the longer sides, in the same manner.

3 - Poke in the narrow sides of the cereal box, underneath the flaps, until the front and back of the cereal box are touching in a V shape.

4 - Finally, tuck the only unfolded flap into the box opening so it overlaps with the opposite side.

We’ve also included a couple of TikTok examples so you can get the gist.

Happy folding!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News