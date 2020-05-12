Coronavirus: New 'Trikini' Trend Boasts Bikini With Matching Face Masks

The owner of Elexia Beachwear in Italy has created the 'trikini'. Picture: PA/Instagram

An Italian designer has come up with a coronavirus fashion trend called the ‘trikini’ which is essentially a two-piece swimsuit with a face mask to match.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a lot of people making their own face masks out of resources in their households and the latest trend shows the face mask being matched with a bikini to make a ‘trikini’.

The concept was created by Italian designer Tiziana Scaramuzzo, who owns Elexia Beachwear in Senigallia, central Italy.

She began designing the bizarre fashion items for fun, to keep spirits high during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Italian news outlet Centropagina, Tiziana was told that her suppliers would be closing in spring, which meant she would be unable to produce bikinis for her beachwear store in its peak season.

Tiziana Scaramuzzo has been inundated with orders. Picture: PA

The 'trikini' is available from Elexia Beachwear in Italy. Picture: PA

She started to advertise the ‘trikini’ on social media after sharing photos of her daughter sporting the three-piece and it wasn’t long before it hit high demand.

Despite the ensemble being likely to leave you with some serious tan lines, Tiziana has been overwhelmed with orders.

She is selling the bikinis for around 50 € (£44), with an extra 10 € (£9) for the mask.

You can check out her various designs on her store’s Instagram page @elexia_beachwear.

The 'trikini' comes in an array of patterns. Picture: PA

The 'trikini' has been made available in the Italian boutique after it went viral on social media. Picture: PA

This comes at a convenient time as Italy has started to ease lockdown restrictions.

The country suffered one of the hardest hits in Europe, by the pandemic, and has now started to lift restrictions after they went through an intense two-month lockdown.

The British public, however, have been urged to wear face masks, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson published his 50-page document about the UK’s lockdown exit strategy.

