What Is Jason Derulo's Net Worth? TikTok Star Earns Over $75,000 A Post

Jason Derulo has not only earned millions as a global pop star, but he's raking it in as a viral TikTok star, so how much is the 'Savage Lover' singer worth?

Jason Derulo has not only been on the scene as a pop star for a decade but transcended into a fully fledged TikTok sensation, posting various videos along with his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, and making some serious cash in the process.

So, what is the 'Savage Love' singer's net worth, and how much cash is he currently making a year?

How Much Money Does Jason Derulo Make On TikTok?

Jason Derulo is reportedly worth $16 million dollar thanks to TikTok. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jasonderulo

How much is Jason Derulo worth? Net worth revealed

The 'Watcha Say' singer has a reported net worth of $16 million dollars, which is clearly accelerating at a faster pace than when he was solely a pop star.

Jason, aged 30, has sold more than 30 million singles since he started out his music career back in 2009 and has basically lived on the charts whenever he releases music.

As well as a global pop career, Jason has landed enormous roles such as being cast in the dubiously received 2019 film Cats alongside Taylor Swift and Idris Elba.

He's landed himself on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2016 and is always posting from his enormous LA mansion that's jam packed with super cars, designer clothes and jewellery.

But for one of the biggest stars on the planet, it's not so surprising.

How much money does Jason Derulo make from TikTok?

Jason's revealed he makes 'far more' than $75,000 per TikTok post, where he currently has 33 million followers.

Although he wouldn't put an actual number on how much he makes, saying it's 'tacky' to discuss such things, he confirmed to Complex it was far more than the proposed number.

On the video sharing platform, Jason says he loves being able to express himself, and clearly make himself a pretty penny in the process.

He said: "I'm able to show who I am, whereas with other apps I couldn't show me. TikTok is all about creation and I love just building things from nothing."

"I love writing songs, I love screenwriting, I love making fun of myself."

Seeing as TikTok is still a relatively new platform and he's hopped on it so early, we're wondering just how far his video creating career will take him.

