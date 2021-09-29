Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Claims He Was Unfaithful In Viral TikTok Comments

29 September 2021, 12:30

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have split
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have split. Picture: Jason Derulo/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo’s ex Jena Frumes has responded to claims he cheated on her.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes shocked fans when they announced their split last week, just four months after welcoming their baby boy, Jason King Derulo, together.

Since their break-up, Jena has been leaving cryptic TikTok comments, fuelling speculation Jason cheated on her.

Jena Frumes Makes Promise To Baby Boy In Cryptic Post Amid Jason Derulo Split

TikTok star Hannah Kosh rounded up a string of online points in a video, accusing Jason of being unfaithful.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcomed a baby boy earlier this year
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Picture: Jena Frumes/Instagram

One user alleged in the comments: “He’s a cheater he literally was in my Insta DMs while she was preg askin me if I stay in Miami [sic].”

Jena replied with a sad face emoji.

Another comment claimed: “Lol they were never actually together, my friend met him at the gym and he flew her to Vegas like 3 weeks ago all paid for.”

Jena responded: “Yikes, we were indeed together but thanks for the info.”

The couple announced their break-up last week and the following day Jena shared a message making a promise to her baby boy.

“I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had [sic],” Jena wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her son’s hand. “You deserve the world baby boy.”

Although the social media star is yet to publicly address her split from the ‘Savage Love’ singer, her post came just a few short hours after Jason released a statement confirming the couple had called it quits.

The Cats actor took to Twitter on September 23, writing: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

Jena Frumes has been responding to viral TikToks about her split from Jason Derulo
Jena Frumes has been responding to viral TikToks about her split from Jason Derulo. Picture: TikTok
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes began dating shortly before lockdown
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes began dating shortly before lockdown. Picture: Jena Frumes/Instagram

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time [sic].”

The couple became huge social media personalities in 2020 after their hilarious TikToks kept fans entertained throughout lockdown.

