Jason Derulo – ‘Talk Dirty’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

He’s one of the world’s best performers – and this performance proves it!

You guys always beg us to put him on the line-up, and it’s clear to see why Jason Derulo is a crowd favourite with performances like this!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Jason performed ‘Talk Dirty’ and we heard all of you singing along with this infectiously catchy pop masterpiece tonight.

Press play on the video above to see the man himself in action – you’ll be thanking us.

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo on stage. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo – ‘Talk Dirty’ Lyrics

Jason

Jason Derulo

Get jazzy on it

I'm that flight that you get on, international

First class seat on my lap girl, riding comfortable'

Cause I know what the girl them need,

New York to Haiti

I got lipstick stamps on my passport,

You make it hard to leave

Been around the world, don't speak the language

But your booty don't need explaining

All I really need to understand is

When you talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Get jazzy on it

You know the words to my songs

No habla ingles

Our conversations ain't long

But you know what is

I know what the girl them want,

London to Taiwan

I got lipstick stamps on my passport

I think I need a new one

Been around the world, don't speak the language

But your booty don't need explaining

All I really need to understand is

When you talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me

Uno, met your friend in Rio

Dos, she was all on me-o

Tres, we can menage a three though

Quatro, ooh (2 Chainz!)

Dos Cadenas, close to genius

Sold out arenas, you can suck my p****

Gilbert Arenas, guns on deck

Chest to chest, tongue on neck

International oral s**

Every picture I take, I pose a threat

Bought a jet, what do you expect?

Her p****'s so good I bought her a pet

Anyway, every day I'm trying to get to it

Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"

Anyway, every day I'm trying to get to it

Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"

Been around the world, don't speak the language

But your booty don't need explaining

All I really need to understand is

When you talk dirty to me

Talk dirty to me (you you you)

Talk dirty to me (yeah yeah)

Talk dirty to me (talk to me)

Talk dirty to me (oh yeah)

Get jazzy on it

What? I don't understand!

