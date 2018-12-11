Jason Derulo – ‘Talk Dirty’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 11:11
He’s one of the world’s best performers – and this performance proves it!
You guys always beg us to put him on the line-up, and it’s clear to see why Jason Derulo is a crowd favourite with performances like this!
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
Jason performed ‘Talk Dirty’ and we heard all of you singing along with this infectiously catchy pop masterpiece tonight.
Press play on the video above to see the man himself in action – you’ll be thanking us.
Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Swalla’
‘Trumpets’
‘Tip Toe’
‘The Other Side’
‘Goodbye’
‘Talk Dirty’
‘Want To Want Me’
Jason Derulo – ‘Talk Dirty’ Lyrics
Jason
Jason Derulo
Get jazzy on it
I'm that flight that you get on, international
First class seat on my lap girl, riding comfortable'
Cause I know what the girl them need,
New York to Haiti
I got lipstick stamps on my passport,
You make it hard to leave
Been around the world, don't speak the language
But your booty don't need explaining
All I really need to understand is
When you talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Get jazzy on it
You know the words to my songs
No habla ingles
Our conversations ain't long
But you know what is
I know what the girl them want,
London to Taiwan
I got lipstick stamps on my passport
I think I need a new one
Been around the world, don't speak the language
But your booty don't need explaining
All I really need to understand is
When you talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me
Uno, met your friend in Rio
Dos, she was all on me-o
Tres, we can menage a three though
Quatro, ooh (2 Chainz!)
Dos Cadenas, close to genius
Sold out arenas, you can suck my p****
Gilbert Arenas, guns on deck
Chest to chest, tongue on neck
International oral s**
Every picture I take, I pose a threat
Bought a jet, what do you expect?
Her p****'s so good I bought her a pet
Anyway, every day I'm trying to get to it
Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"
Anyway, every day I'm trying to get to it
Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"
Been around the world, don't speak the language
But your booty don't need explaining
All I really need to understand is
When you talk dirty to me
Talk dirty to me (you you you)
Talk dirty to me (yeah yeah)
Talk dirty to me (talk to me)
Talk dirty to me (oh yeah)
Get jazzy on it
What? I don't understand!