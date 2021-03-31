Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo. Picture: Instagram

Jena Frumes is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jason Derulo, but are they having a boy or girl? When is her due date? Here are all the details on the TikTok couple’s pregnancy.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes shared the most adorable pregnancy announcement as they strolled along the beach while the model flaunted her baby bump.

Now that they’re expecting their first child together, fans have been wondering if Jena is pregnant with a girl or boy and when her due date is.

Jason Derulo Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes As They Showcase Baby Bump In Adorable Announcement

The pair have been together for over a year and completely dominated TikTok with their incredible challenges and dance videos and now everyone can’t wait to see their relationship blossom with their first baby!

So, are Jason and Jena having a boy or girl? When is Jena’s due date? And what will they name their baby?

Here are all the details…

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes having a baby boy or girl?

The Cats actor took to Instagram to share their extravagant gender reveal whilst at a stunning Bahamas resort.

The couple is set to have a baby boy and they're super excited about it!

Sharing how they decided to reveal the news, the couple went for a lavish blue firework display to announce they’re expecting their first son.

When is Jena Frumes’ due date?

Jena hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but since she’s been able to find out the sex of her baby, she’s likely to be around the three/four-month mark, which means her due date could be around August or September 2021.

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo are having a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes will become parents this year. Picture: Instagram

Have Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes discussed baby names?

The soon-to-be-parents are yet to reveal their plans for what they intend to call their baby boy.

However, since their names both begin with ‘J’, some fans have speculated they could give their little one a name with a matching initial!

