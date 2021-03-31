Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

31 March 2021, 10:37

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.
All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo. Picture: Instagram

Jena Frumes is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jason Derulo, but are they having a boy or girl? When is her due date? Here are all the details on the TikTok couple’s pregnancy.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes shared the most adorable pregnancy announcement as they strolled along the beach while the model flaunted her baby bump.

Now that they’re expecting their first child together, fans have been wondering if Jena is pregnant with a girl or boy and when her due date is.

Jason Derulo Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes As They Showcase Baby Bump In Adorable Announcement

The pair have been together for over a year and completely dominated TikTok with their incredible challenges and dance videos and now everyone can’t wait to see their relationship blossom with their first baby!

So, are Jason and Jena having a boy or girl? When is Jena’s due date? And what will they name their baby?

Here are all the details…

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Instagram

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes having a baby boy or girl?

The Cats actor took to Instagram to share their extravagant gender reveal whilst at a stunning Bahamas resort.

The couple is set to have a baby boy and they're super excited about it!

Sharing how they decided to reveal the news, the couple went for a lavish blue firework display to announce they’re expecting their first son.

When is Jena Frumes’ due date?

Jena hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but since she’s been able to find out the sex of her baby, she’s likely to be around the three/four-month mark, which means her due date could be around August or September 2021.

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo are having a baby boy.
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo are having a baby boy. Picture: Instagram
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes will become parents this year.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes will become parents this year. Picture: Instagram

Have Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes discussed baby names?

The soon-to-be-parents are yet to reveal their plans for what they intend to call their baby boy.

However, since their names both begin with ‘J’, some fans have speculated they could give their little one a name with a matching initial!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Britney Spears revealed she felt 'embarrassed' after the documentary about her life aired.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’
Little Mix fans were sobbing at Jade Thirwall's sweet tribute to the girls.

Jade Thirlwall Includes Jesy Nelson In Little Mix Tribute And Fans Are Emotional

Kendall Jenner has been forced to up her safety measures following her security scares.

Kendall Jenner Considering Fleeing Home Following 'Terrifying' Stalker Incidents

Fans have shared their excitement for what's in store for the One Direction boys in 2021.

One Direction 2021: What Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall And Zayn Have Planned For This Year

Features

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?

Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Married? Why Fans Think They Secretly Tied The Knot

Ariana Grande will be one of the judges for season 21 of The Voice.

Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As New Judge On The Voice US

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island