Jason Derulo Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Jena Frumes As They Showcase Baby Bump In Adorable Announcement

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Instagram

Jason Derulo and his pregnant girlfriend Jena Frumes announced they are expecting their first child ‘soon’ after sharing a heartwarming video announcement.

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are set to become first-time parents after revealing they are expecting their first baby together!

The ‘Savage Love’ star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing an adorable video montage of him and his model beau strolling along the beach as they showcased her baby bump.

Inside Jason Derulo’s $3Million California Mansion Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

It’s not known how far along Jena is in her pregnancy, however, at the end of the video, the couple shared their baby was ‘coming soon’.

Jena also shared the news on her Instagram page by posting a sweet picture of her and Jason on the beach, as he’s seen embracing her baby bump.

She captioned the picture, penning: “Mom & Dad,” and was immediately flooded with messages from friends and fans.

Love Island star Montana Brown penned: “NOO WAYYYYYY! Oh my god congratulations angel!!!! [sic].”

Songstress Pia Mia wrote: “Awww congratulations!!!”

Fellow model Sommer Ray shared: “OMFGGGGGGGGGGG I CANT BREATH [sic].”

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo have been dating for over a year. Picture: Instagram

Jason, 31, and Jena, 27, have been dating for over a year, with the couple first being spotted on a date in March 2020.

They have since spent quarantine together, living in the ‘Ridin’ Solo’ star’s $3million California mansion.

The couple became TikTok stars throughout last year, sharing a number of dance challenges and workout videos, with the pair both being into fitness.

Congrats to the lovebirds!

