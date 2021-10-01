Jade Thirlwall Reveals That 'Shout Out To My Ex' Brings Back 'Bad Memories'

Why doesn't Jade Thirlwall like performing 'Shout Out To My Ex'? Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram/YouTube

By Capital FM

Jade spilt the tea on the song in Little Mix's discography that reminds her of the band's early days...

Jade Thirlwall has revealed that one Little Mix song, in particular, brings back some unsavoury memories...

In her most recent interview promoting the group's upcoming greatest hits album, 'Between Us', the Mixer dishes the details on why 'Shout Out To My Ex' reminds her of their reality TV show beginnings.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix 'Sisters’ For Success As A Trio

Jade is doing press solo as her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are on maternity with their new babies!

Jade Thirlwall reveals which song has a 'bad' history. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress featured on the podcast Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk and chatted with host Kent Small, an Australian radio presenter, on Tuesday.

Smallzy spoke with Jade about Little Mix's upcoming studio record as they celebrate a decade of making music!

He asked her: "Is there a song on the greatest hits album that you're like, 'You know what I would love to retire that after 10 years'?"

Jade honestly replied: "Songs that change your life can feel relentless sometimes."

Little Mix are releasing 'Between Us' in November. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The host then quizzed the new face of Ellesse on what choreography she would prefer to leave behind as the group head into their new era.

"Probably the 'Shout Out To My Ex' – with the hands."

The infamous track won a Brit for British Single of the Year in 2017 and spent three weeks at number one in the UK – it has become one of the band's most famous tunes.

Little Mix released 'Shout Out To My Ex' in 2016. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

When performing the earworm live the girls make 'X' shapes with their arms as they sing the chorus, a dance move Jade isn't massively fond of.

"Like, it's so – I get it – but you know what it reminds me of is when I auditioned fo X Factor and the camera people were like 'Oh do this with your arms and say 'I've got the X Factor''

"So it brings back memories of that I suppose."

As we all know, Little Mix formed on the UK talent show X Factor all the way back in 2011 – they've come so far in the last decade!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital