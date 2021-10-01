Jade Thirlwall Reveals That 'Shout Out To My Ex' Brings Back 'Bad Memories'

1 October 2021, 14:08 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 15:08

Why doesn't Jade Thirlwall like performing 'Shout Out To My Ex'?
Why doesn't Jade Thirlwall like performing 'Shout Out To My Ex'? Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jade spilt the tea on the song in Little Mix's discography that reminds her of the band's early days...

Jade Thirlwall has revealed that one Little Mix song, in particular, brings back some unsavoury memories...

In her most recent interview promoting the group's upcoming greatest hits album, 'Between Us', the Mixer dishes the details on why 'Shout Out To My Ex' reminds her of their reality TV show beginnings.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix 'Sisters’ For Success As A Trio

Jade is doing press solo as her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are on maternity with their new babies!

Jade Thirlwall reveals which song has a 'bad' history
Jade Thirlwall reveals which song has a 'bad' history. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress featured on the podcast Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk and chatted with host Kent Small, an Australian radio presenter, on Tuesday.

Smallzy spoke with Jade about Little Mix's upcoming studio record as they celebrate a decade of making music!

He asked her: "Is there a song on the greatest hits album that you're like, 'You know what I would love to retire that after 10 years'?"

Jade honestly replied: "Songs that change your life can feel relentless sometimes."

Little Mix are releasing 'Between Us' in November
Little Mix are releasing 'Between Us' in November. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The host then quizzed the new face of Ellesse on what choreography she would prefer to leave behind as the group head into their new era.

"Probably the 'Shout Out To My Ex' – with the hands."

The infamous track won a Brit for British Single of the Year in 2017 and spent three weeks at number one in the UK – it has become one of the band's most famous tunes.

Little Mix released 'Shout Out To My Ex' in 2016
Little Mix released 'Shout Out To My Ex' in 2016. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

When performing the earworm live the girls make 'X' shapes with their arms as they sing the chorus, a dance move Jade isn't massively fond of.

"Like, it's so – I get it – but you know what it reminds me of is when I auditioned fo X Factor and the camera people were like 'Oh do this with your arms and say 'I've got the X Factor''

"So it brings back memories of that I suppose."

As we all know, Little Mix formed on the UK talent show X Factor all the way back in 2011 – they've come so far in the last decade!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the rules to the challenges in Squid Game explained

What Are The Rules Of Squid Game?

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained

Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Hailey and Justin Beiber mark two years since they tied the knot

Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Wedding 3 Years On: Never Seen Before Photos

Here's how to make the famous Dalgona cookies from Squid Game

How To Make The Viral Squid Game Cookie - The Simple Recipe Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him