Jacqueline Jossa Explains Khloe Kardashian Friendship After ‘Bonding Over Insecurities’

Khloe Kardashian and Jacqueline Jossa are thought to have connected through Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/@jacjossa

Khloe Kardashian and Jacqueline Jossa were said to have formed an unlikely friendship after bonding over body image struggles - here's the lowdown.

Jacqueline Jossa has responded to reports that she and Khloe Kardashian were believed to have formed an unlikely friendship.

It all started when people started to notice the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star commenting on the Eastenders actress’ Instagram posts.

Reports followed that the pair had “bonded over insecurities” after both having dealt with their fair share of online trolls.

An insider told Closer: “Jac really looks up to Khloe and she's always been one of her idols, so when she secretly reached out and directly messaged her following one of her body-positivity posts on Instagram, she was shocked — and admittedly starstruck.”

Khloe Kardashian and Jac Jossa were said to have connected through Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Jacqueline appeared on I’m A Celeb with Khloe’s step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, and always spoke about how much of a fan she was of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, with the insider adding that’s how they connected.

They said: “Having been through similar personal experiences, Khloe told Jac how Caitlyn suggested they connect, and they hit it off immediately.”

However, a representative for Jac has denied a “personal relationship” between the reality stars, according to OK.

Khloe Kardashian has been supporting Jac Jossa online. Picture: @jacjossa/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been leaving nice comments on Jac Jossa's Instagram posts. Picture: @jacjossa/Instagram

Earlier this month, fans noticed Khloe had commented on Jac’s Instagram posts.

One comment was a series of heart emojis, while another read, “Beautiful”.

Ngl, even if there isn’t a close friendship between the pair, we’re still here for the uplifting comments and positivity they’ve shown each other!

